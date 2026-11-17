White House aide Natalie Harp could be barred from publishing presidential announcements on Donald Trump's Truth Social account under a proposal filed in a New York federal court on Friday, 13 November 2026.

The proposed restriction could also cover White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino. It forms part of an existing lawsuit filed on 12 August by The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation.

They challenge Truth API, a subscription service launched on 1 August that gives paying customers earlier access to selected posts than ordinary users receive.

Why Natalie Harp Could Be Restricted From Posting

The plaintiffs primarily want the court to stop Trump from publishing official announcements through Truth Social, or allowing others to publish them, while the paid service remains operational.

Their 13 November filing offers a narrower alternative if the judge cannot impose restrictions directly on the president.

Under that alternative, Harp, Scavino and potentially other White House staff would be prevented from posting presidential announcements on Trump's behalf. The request concerns their official communications duties, not their personal social media accounts.

The organisations argue that the president should not be able to 'sell a head start' on information about tariffs, military matters and government decisions. Such announcements may influence financial markets, particularly when automated trading firms can act on information faster than other investors.

Truth API is operated by Trump Media & Technology Group, which is not a defendant in the lawsuit. Reuters reported in October that Bloomberg and two trading firms had signed up for faster access. Subscriptions cost up to $100,000 (approximately €90,967 and £75,800) a month, according to the report.

The dispute therefore extends beyond who presses the button to publish a post. At its centre is the question of whether a president's official statements can reach paying customers before journalists and the general public.

What the Lawsuit Means for Harp and Scavino

Harp, the president's executive assistant, regularly helps manage his Truth Social communications. She joined Trump's team in 2022 after working as an anchor and host at One America News, and frequently accompanies him during official engagements.

Scavino, the White House deputy chief of staff, has also been involved in Trump's online communications for years. Their inclusion reflects those responsibilities, rather than any allegation that they personally sell Truth API subscriptions or receive revenue from the service.

The lawsuit names Trump, Harp, Scavino, the Executive Office of the President and the White House Office. It alleges that preferential access to official information infringes protections under the First and Fifth Amendments. Those claims remain contested, and no constitutional violation has been established by the court.

The administration is seeking dismissal, arguing in part that the court cannot remedy the injuries claimed by the plaintiffs. 'They are wrong twice over,' the plaintiffs responded, maintaining that restrictions on staff could still reduce the number of official posts delivered early to subscribers.

US District Judge J. Paul Oetken is scheduled to hear arguments on the administration's motion to dismiss on Thursday, 19 November. That hearing is not a scheduled ruling on banning Harp or Scavino. Neither aide is currently subject to the proposed posting restriction.