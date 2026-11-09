Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has condemned people 'laughing about political assassination' after comedian Dave Chappelle joked he felt 'better' since Kirk was murdered on stage at Utah Valley University in 2025.

In an online statement on Sunday, she attacked what she called 'moral decay' over jokes about her husband's killing, even as many replies resurfaced Charlie Kirk's past comments about George Floyd and free speech.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Erika Kirk subsequently took over leadership of the organisation and has faced mockery from comedians since his death.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Her statement followed Chappelle's Saturday night performance at Madison Square Garden, part of his Karmageddon tour. It addressed both the consequences of the killing for her family and her objections to treating political assassination as entertainment.

Erika Kirk Condemns Laughter About Assassination

In her post, Kirk criticised 'leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators' for laughing about political assassination, describing that response as 'beyond disgusting'.

She objected to people treating a killing 'as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline'. Her statement placed the public reaction alongside the continuing consequences for the family her husband left behind.

His death, she wrote, is 'something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.'

Kirk described a culture that laughs at assassination as 'one of profound moral decay', arguing that it threatens the principles holding democracy together. She urged people to distinguish their political disagreements with her husband from the value of his life.

'You do not have to agree with someone's politics to recognize the value of their life,' she wrote. 'This should not be so hard.'

She concluded that political violence 'must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates.' Some replies supported her position, while others criticised Charlie Kirk's past statements.

Chappelle's MSG Joke Triggers Backlash and Statement

During the sold-out Saturday performance, Chappelle reportedly brought up Kirk while discussing the risks of speaking publicly.

'It's scary being a public speaker,' he told the crowd. 'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better.'

The audience reportedly laughed and applauded. A clip of the remarks circulated online and drew criticism from commentator Tim Pool and Meghan McCain.

Pool wrote that Chappelle 'crossed a line he can't come back from', while McCain questioned what was wrong with him. Their responses criticised the comedian's remarks, whereas some replies to Erika Kirk's statement focused on her husband's record.

Separately, Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, hosts of the progressive podcast I've Had It, reportedly apologised on Saturday after a clip circulated of them laughing at length over a joke about digging Charlie Kirk up and killing him again.

Kirk's statement criticised podcasters as well as comedians and commentators, without naming particular individuals in the quoted passages.

George Floyd Tweet Resurfaces in Erika Kirk's Replies

Among the responses, @greendragonhq shared an old tweet attributed to Charlie Kirk containing the claim that 'George Floyd overdosed'. The account described Kirk's claim as 'medically disproven propaganda'.

Floyd died in 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide, and Chauvin was convicted of murder.

Another account, @Morgan_moore95, questioned whether Charlie Kirk believed in free speech. The response referred to his public profile debating college students and defending provocative expression on campus, bringing those positions into the discussion of Erika Kirk's objections.

Criticism of her statement did not always amount to support for the jokes. One respondent agreed that Chappelle and Welch had gone too far while also challenging Erika Kirk's standing to criticise them.

Kirk has also complained that she wakes each morning to a new headline containing false claims about her.