President Donald Trump has hinted at potential Cabinet changes after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November US midterm elections, while Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces renewed pressure over the Iran war and moves in Congress to impeach him.

In an interview recorded for CBS's '60 Minutes' on Friday, 6 November, Trump acknowledged that personnel changes were possible but declined to name any officials who might leave his administration.

'I love my Cabinet. I think they're good,' Trump said, adding that he would be making 'maybe a few changes.'

The remarks came as Democrats prepared to take control of the House of Representatives and Senate in January, following an election shaped partly by concerns about the Iran war and rising living costs.

Trump Sticks By Hegseth Amid Cabinet Questions

Asked by 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat whether he still had confidence in Hegseth, Trump replied: 'I do.'

His response contrasted with reports that he had privately questioned the defence secretary's future. CBS News reported on 4 November, citing people familiar with the discussions, that Trump had asked advisers whether Hegseth should remain in his post.

The report said no decision to replace Hegseth had been made. Trump also publicly rejected the suggestion that he was considering his dismissal, telling reporters that the Pentagon chief was doing a good job.

Hours after the interview was recorded, however, Trump announced a major change to his White House team. Stephen Miller, then deputy chief of staff for policy, was named to replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff from Monday, 9 November.

Trump praised Wiles and said she would move to his political operation. The chief of staff is a senior White House official rather than a Cabinet secretary, and the appointment did not confirm that Hegseth or another Cabinet member would leave.

Impeachment Efforts Target Defence Secretary

Hegseth's position has also come under scrutiny from lawmakers critical of his leadership and the administration's conduct of the Iran war.

Democratic Representative Yassamin Ansari of Arizona introduced six articles of impeachment against him on 15 April. The resolution included allegations concerning the Iran conflict, the handling of military information and congressional oversight. Those allegations have not been established by an impeachment trial.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky separately sought impeachment in September, alleging violations of congressional war powers and other misconduct. Massie has said he intends to force a House vote when lawmakers return during the week beginning 9 November.

Colorado Democratic Representative Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger, has also publicly demanded Hegseth's removal. Following the midterms, Crow declared: 'I'm going after Pete Hegseth.'

Hegseth has rejected the campaign against him. In a video released on 5 November, he defended the Iran operation and his leadership of the Pentagon, describing the impeachment effort as politically motivated and pledging to continue his work.

A House vote to impeach would not itself remove Hegseth. Conviction and removal would require a subsequent Senate trial and a two-thirds majority. With Congress returning after the election, Massie's proposed vote could provide the next formal test of the demands for Hegseth's removal.