Ed Sheeran ended the North American stadium leg of his Loop Tour in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, 7 November, nearly two months after controversy over Macklemore's removal from the line-up. Sheeran had described the situation in Gaza as 'catastrophic' while addressing the dispute in September.

The show at Raymond James Stadium came as Macklemore raised fresh allegations about US venues refusing to host his Palestine benefit concerts, renewing questions about concert operators' influence over performers' political messages.

Ed Sheeran Thanks Tampa Fans Before South American Tour Dates

In footage shared after the concert, Sheeran, 35, bowed repeatedly before cheering fans. His accompanying Instagram message focused on his audience rather than the September controversy.

'Thank you Tampa, that's the end of the North American stadium tour,' he wrote, before naming Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico as upcoming destinations.

His official tour calendar still lists a performance at YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on Monday, 9 November. Stadium concerts resume in Santiago, Chile, on 21 and 22 November.

Further performances are scheduled in Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil, with Mexico City hosting his final currently listed concert of 2026 on 11 December.

The controversy began after Macklemore supported Palestinians during Sheeran's concerts at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on 4 and 5 September. He performed 'Hind's Hall' against images of destruction in Gaza and called for a 'Free Palestine'.

Ed Sheeran's Gaza Remarks Follow Robert Kraft's Macklemore Ban

On 14 September, Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, confirmed that Macklemore would be excluded from Sheeran's concerts at the Massachusetts venue on 25 and 26 September.

Kraft cited what he characterised as antisemitic rhetoric and imagery, arguing that the stadium should not provide a platform for hate speech.

He also said the decision was not intended to diminish Palestinian suffering or deny anyone's right to advocate for Palestinians. His accusations were not independently established findings.

Macklemore alleged that Kraft had persuaded other stadium owners to threaten Sheeran's concerts if the rapper remained on the bill. Sheeran attributed the wider removal to decisions involving venues and the tour promoter.

Other performers, including Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe and Finneas, subsequently withdrew from planned appearances. Sheeran's longtime collaborators Beoga also departed his live line-up.

Addressing fans in Philadelphia on 19 September, Sheeran apologised for his handling of the dispute.

'I am making mistakes, and I am so, so sorry,' he said. He defended honouring commitments to ticket holders while expressing concern about venues approving performers' onstage content.

Sheeran condemned the Hamas-led attacks in Israel on 7 October 2023 as 'horrific' and described the situation in Gaza as 'catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate'. He also raised concerns about civilian deaths and injustice in the West Bank.

On Friday, 6 November, Macklemore alleged that nine American arenas had declined to host his Free Palestine benefit concerts despite initially offering available dates.

His European benefit shows had taken place in Dublin, Paris and London. However, Madison Square Garden's operator challenged the implication of political exclusion, citing limited availability and arguing that Macklemore was not an arena-level act.

The rapper pledged to continue organising benefit concerts, potentially outside conventional arenas.

'They may own the arenas. But they do not own the people who fill them,' he wrote.