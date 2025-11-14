A popular Brazilian bodybuilder and nutritionist, who inspired 200,000 followers on Instagram with her health-focused lifestyle, has been found dead after a mysterious plunge from her apartment building.

The death of Diana Arêas, 39, on Thursday in Campos, north of Rio de Janeiro, has left her community in shock and authorities scrambling to piece together a baffling and tragic timeline. The influencer's final hours were marked by a disturbing hospital visit and a fatal decision to leave against doctors' advice, creating a mystery that police are now trying to unravel.

The grim day began when first responders were called to her apartment complex. They reportedly discovered Arêas with unexplained lacerations across her body. She was immediately transported to a local hospital for treatment.

In a baffling turn of events, authorities confirmed that Arêas, despite her injuries, chose to check herself out of the hospital. She left the facility without receiving medical clearance from doctors, a decision that proved to be fatal.

Just hours later, new reports came in. Her body had been found in the common area of her apartment complex. Police have stated she died after plunging from the building's roof, but the circumstances surrounding the fall remain a mystery.

The Baffling Final Hours of Diana Arêas

The core of the investigation now focuses on the few hours between Arêas leaving the hospital and her eventual death. Authorities are working to understand the nature of her initial injuries and what led her to be on the roof of her building.

The discovery of 'lacerations all over her body' earlier in the day raises a host of unanswered questions. Police have not detailed the severity of these injuries or their cause, leaving it unclear if they were self-inflicted or the result of an altercation.

Her decision to leave the hospital against medical advice adds another layer of complexity. Investigators are likely trying to determine her state of mind at the time and whether she was alone when she returned to her apartment.

For her 200,000 Instagram followers, the news is a devastating shock. Arêas had cultivated an image of strength, health, and discipline as a bodybuilder and nutritionist. Her platform was dedicated to motivating others, making the violent and confusing details of her death all the more difficult to comprehend.

Police Investigate Tragic Fall of Diana Arêas

Police in Campos have released few details about the case, stating only that an investigation is active and ongoing. They are working to determine whether the fall was a tragic accident, a suicide, or if foul play was involved.

Local news outlet J3News, which first reported the story, confirmed that her body was discovered on Thursday.

The investigation will undoubtedly involve reviewing CCTV footage from the apartment complex, the hospital, and seeking testimony from any neighbours or family members who may have been in contact with her during those final, frantic hours.

As the community mourns her loss, the stark contrast between her public persona and the tragic reality of her death serves as a grim reminder of the private battles that can lie hidden behind a curated social media feed.

Authorities are appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they seek to provide answers for her grieving family and followers.