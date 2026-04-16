It is a stunning display of disregard for those who have already endured unspeakable trauma. Donald Trump recently took aim at the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's horrific crimes, casually dismissing them as 'victims or whatever'. His remarks not only trivialise their suffering but also peddle blatant falsehoods about their willingness to co-operate with authorities.

While addressing questions about potential public hearings for Epstein survivors, the US president claimed he was open to the idea but added a disturbing caveat. 'I'm okay with that. But I understand the women didn't want to go under oath,' Trump stated. He then delivered the kicker: 'That's what I heard, that the victims or whatever, they refused to go under oath.' This narrative, however, completely ignores the well-documented history of these survivors working tirelessly to seek justice through the proper legal channels.

The Real Story Behind Survivor Co‑operation

The idea that Epstein's victims refused to testify under oath is completely made up. These women have already provided extensive information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), agencies that many argue have failed to handle the investigation properly.

Congress is not the primary venue for such testimonies; survivors are expected to give their accounts to the DOJ. The idea that they are somehow dodging their responsibilities is a gross mischaracterisation of their efforts.

In reality, a group of 13 survivors recently released a joint statement clapping back at the current administration. They highlighted that they have 'already demonstrated remarkable bravery by coming forward, filing reports, and providing testimonies'. Demanding even more from them now, especially in a highly politicised environment, is seen as a diversion from actual accountability.

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Shifting the Burden to Protect the Powerful

The survivors' statement was initially a response to First Lady Melania Trump, who called for Congress to hold public hearings while distancing herself from Epstein and Maxwell. The survivors rightly pointed out that this move simply shifts the burden onto them, protecting those in positions of power.

They specifically called out the DOJ, law enforcement prosecutors and the Trump administration itself, noting that the administration has yet to fully comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Instead of demanding more public displays of trauma from the victims, the focus should be on the federal government's long-standing mismanagement of the case. Survivors like Maria and Annie Farmer have explicitly stated that they want accountability, transparency and justice. They have criticised the government for consistently ignoring survivors and refusing to release complete FBI records dating back to 1996.

Q: Do you believe there should be a public hearing for these Epstein survivors?



Trump: The women, the victims or whatever, refused to go under oath pic.twitter.com/TuaxxUZ1M8 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 16, 2026

A Gross Dismissal From the Commander-in-Chief

Hearing the President of the United States refer to survivors of a notorious sex traffickingring as 'victims or whatever' is nothing short of appalling. It reveals a shocking lack of empathy and a willingness to spread misinformation to protect political interests. The DOJ and the FBI already have the information they need; it is now up to them to act on it.

If the federal government genuinely wants to support these women, it should ask the survivors what they need and follow the facts wherever they lead. Shifting the blame and demanding unnecessary congressional hearings only serves to delay justice and further traumatises those who have already given so much to uncover the truth.