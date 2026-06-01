The White House South Lawn is being transformed as a live UFC venue packed with tens of thousands of fight fans, celebrity guests and military personnel under a giant steel lighting structure known as 'The Claw'.

What started as one of Donald Trump's more theatrical campaign-style remarks is now days away from reality. On 14 June, the US president's 80th birthday and Flag Day will collide with a full-scale UFC event staged directly outside the White House, complete with title fights, concerts and a crowd expected to exceed 90,000 people across the South Lawn and surrounding Ellipse.

The White House Becomes A Fight Venue

Construction crews have spent recent weeks erecting the enormous production infrastructure around the White House grounds. Most visible is 'The Claw', UFC's towering arched lighting grid that now dominates the skyline around the presidential residence.

Dana White, the UFC president and one of Trump's closest allies in sport and entertainment, described the elaborate setup during an interview on 'The Jim Rome Show'.

'It's a lighting grid that almost looks like a spaceship, and it goes over the Octagon,' White said. According to him, the structure was manufactured in Belgium, tested in Philadelphia and then transported to Washington DC in sections.

.@DanaWhite gives an update on how next month's #UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House is coming along. pic.twitter.com/fxlU5jctVT — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 7, 2026

UFC is building the production with the same intensity it would bring to one of its largest pay-per-view cards, only this time the backdrop is the White House itself. Presidential grounds historically associated with state dinners, diplomatic ceremonies and memorial events are now being turned into a commercial fight promotion venue with celebrity walkouts and championship belts.

Last year, while outlining plans connected to America's upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations, Trump floated the idea publicly at a campaign event in Iowa. At the time, even some supporters assumed he was making it up, but the proposal moved quickly from spectacle to logistics.

Read more 'Cancel It': Trump Demands to Throw Freedom 250 Concert Into the Bin, MAGA Rally Takes Over 'Cancel It': Trump Demands to Throw Freedom 250 Concert Into the Bin, MAGA Rally Takes Over

Lightweight Title Fight Headlines Card

The UFC Freedom 250 event will feature a lightweight title bout between American fighter Justin Gaethje and Georgian champion Ilia Topuria. Another headline fight places Brazilian heavyweight Alex Pereira against France's Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight contest.

Eight American fighters are scheduled to appear on the card. Meet-and-greet sessions with fighters, a ceremonial weigh-in and a concert by the Zac Brown Band are all planned in the days leading up to fight night.

White told Fox News that roughly 4,300 attendees will be seated directly on the South Lawn itself, adding that 'most of them will be military'.

The wider audience will largely watch from the Ellipse, where approximately 85,000 tickets have reportedly been allocated for a public viewing area.

According to White House officials cited by CNN, ticket distribution has been heavily structured. One third of tickets are reportedly reserved for military families, another third for White House staff and their relatives, with the remaining allocation designated for VIP guests.

The celebrity list alone reflects how aggressively the UFC is positioning the event culturally. White told TIME magazine he had invited Tom Brady, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jared Leto, Guy Ritchie, Adam Sandler, Mario Lopez and Jason Statham.

Mr. President, we just want lower gas prices https://t.co/1aJVHS1kxh — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 25, 2026

Critics Call Event A Political Gimmick

The extraordinary setting has inevitably drawn criticism. Democratic lawmakers and political opponents have accused Trump of prioritising spectacle while Americans continue grappling with economic pressures. California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office mocked the event online, posting: 'Mr. President, we just want lower gas prices.'

Senator Elizabeth Warren similarly criticised the optics, posting an image of construction work around the White House and writing that Trump appeared highly focused on UFC production rather than lowering living costs.

Even Joe Rogan, the UFC commentator and podcast host who plans to attend, questioned whether holding a fight at the White House was sensible.

'I'll be there, but I'm not thrilled about it,' Rogan said on his podcast. 'It just doesn't seem like a wise idea.'

Rogan also described the event as 'kind of a gimmick' and raised concerns about security, particularly against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran.

Trump, however, appeared to embrace the criticism rather than reject it.

'At first I thought, "That's not nice,"' he told TIME. 'And then I realised, it is a gimmick. Life is a gimmick, if you think about it, right? But it's a good gimmick. It's something that will never happen again.'

UFC Is Covering The Estimated $60 Million Cost

Questions over funding emerged almost immediately after construction began appearing around the White House complex.

The White House responded bluntly on X with a one-word answer: 'UFC.'

White later confirmed that the organisation would absorb the cost of staging the event. Speaking to Sports Business Journal earlier this year, he said, 'We're eating the whole thing.'

TKO Holdings president Mark Shapiro acknowledged the event's estimated $60 million (£44.56 million) price tag but argued the publicity surrounding the spectacle made it commercially worthwhile.

White said the only scenario likely to halt proceedings would be lightning, adding that UFC is coordinating closely with the US military for constant weather monitoring.