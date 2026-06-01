Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing fresh scrutiny days before the Democratic primary after allegations surfaced that he exchanged sexually explicit text messages with multiple women while married. Now his wife is stepping directly into the political firestorm, accusing media outlets of turning private marital struggles into public spectacle.

Amy Gertner, Platner's wife, released an emotional video over the weekend condemning what she described as 'gossip' surrounding the controversy that has jolted one of the Democrats' most closely watched Senate races.

'I find it really shameful that there's a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip,' Gertner said in the five-minute selfie-style recording posted by Platner's campaign. 'No marriage is perfect, and I don't want a perfect marriage. I want my marriage.'

The remarks dropped less than two weeks before Maine's Democratic primary, intensifying pressure on Platner as his Senate campaign becomes increasingly overshadowed by personal controversies rather than policy.

The oyster farmer and combat veteran has spent months selling himself as a blunt outsider willing to defy political norms, but the latest allegations have shifted attention sharply toward his private conduct and whether more damaging disclosures could surface before voters cast ballots on 9 June.

Campaign Thrust Into Crisis Mode

The latest controversy began after former campaign staffer Genevieve McDonald alleged Platner had been 'sexting multiple women while married' while running for office.

McDonald, who previously served as Platner's political director, told The Associated Press that campaign officials had internally discussed the messages as a potential political vulnerability. Her comments followed reporting by The Wall Street Journal and later The New York Times.

Platner has pushed back aggressively.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he denied McDonald's account and insisted her claims were false. When asked specifically whether the text messages existed, Platner avoided a direct denial.

'I'm confirming that what Genevieve McDonald said in The New York Times is not true,' he said.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Gertner informed campaign staff last year that she had discovered the texts on Platner's phone and wanted to ensure they would not become a liability. The couple, who married in 2023, reportedly decided to handle the matter privately while attending counselling together.

On Sunday, Platner's campaign released an additional written statement from Gertner accusing a former aide of betraying deeply personal conversations.

'I trusted this person with the most private chapter of our lives,' she wrote, describing the leak as deeply painful.

Read more 'Deeply Hurt': Graham Platner's Wife Responds to Public Disclosure of Sexts 'Deeply Hurt': Graham Platner's Wife Responds to Public Disclosure of Sexts

A Candidate Already Burdened By Controversy

The sexting allegations arrive after months of damaging headlines that have repeatedly tested Platner's campaign.

Earlier in the race, the candidate acknowledged he once had a Totenkopf tattoo associated with Nazi symbolism, claiming he had not understood its meaning when he got it. Platner later had the tattoo covered after the controversy emerged publicly.

Old Reddit posts also resurfaced showing Platner using homophobic slurs and making dismissive comments about military sexual assault. He apologised after the posts became public.

Platner continued gaining traction among progressive Democrats frustrated with establishment politics. Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Ruben Gallego have all endorsed Platner, as has Congressman Ro Khanna, who is still scheduled to campaign alongside him this week.

Several Democratic lawmakers, however, noticeably sidestepped questions about the sexting allegations during Sunday television appearances.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy acknowledged Platner had 'made mistakes', while New Jersey Senator Andy Kim argued voters would ultimately decide how much the controversy mattered.

Maine represents one of the party's few realistic opportunities to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins and potentially regain control of the narrowly divided Senate. Platner's unpredictability has increasingly become both his political identity and his greatest liability.

Former Aide Refuses To Retreat

McDonald has shown little sign of backing down despite mounting pressure from Platner's campaign.

On Saturday, she wrote on Facebook that campaign officials had demanded she retract her statements or face accusations that she violated the trust of Platner and Gertner. McDonald said the confrontation pushed her to publicly attach her name to the allegations after initially remaining unnamed in media reports.

From Genevieve McDonald’s Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/KkQZ5xlPSB — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 31, 2026

'His consultants greatly overestimate how much I do not aspire to be them,' she wrote.

McDonald had already resigned from Platner's campaign months earlier after controversy erupted over his Reddit posts. She later joined Democrat Jordan Wood's congressional campaign before submitting her resignation there on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Platner continues campaigning publicly as though the turbulence may ultimately reinforce his anti-establishment image rather than destroy it. On Sunday, he posted video from a campaign event showing supporters giving him a standing ovation as he entered the room.