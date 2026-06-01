Donald Trump signed an executive order on 18 April 2026 directing the FDA to fast-track psychedelic drugs for depression and PTSD, with podcast host Joe Rogan standing in the Oval Office and telling the room a text message to the president had started it all.

The order, titled Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness, directed federal agencies to speed up research into psilocybin and ibogaine, substances still classified as Schedule I drugs under federal law, a category reserved for substances deemed to carry high risk and no accepted medical use. Six days later, the FDA issued priority review vouchers to three companies developing psychedelic-based medicines, marking the first time the agency had offered such expedited treatment to any psychedelic drug.

The move has drawn both industry celebration and scientific caution. Researchers note that clinical data, though promising in several areas, remains incomplete, and the FDA itself acknowledged the vouchers do not amount to approval or a confirmation that the drugs are safe and effective.

Rogan's Text, Trump's Reply, and the Oval Office Account

Rogan, who endorsed Trump during the 2024 presidential election, stood alongside Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, and Dr Mehmet Oz at the signing ceremony. He told the assembled group that the policy shift began with a private exchange. 'I want to tell everybody how this happened,' Rogan said, according to CNN's reporting of the ceremony. 'I sent President Trump some information.'

Rogan said Trump's response to his message about ibogaine was immediate. 'The text message that came back: 'Sounds great. Do you want FDA approval? Let's do it.' Literally that quick,' he said at the White House. Rogan, who has been openly critical of Trump's handling of the Iran conflict in recent months, described ibogaine as a potentially life-saving treatment for veterans suffering from PTSD and addiction.

Former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, whose memoir formed the basis of the film Lone Survivor, was also present. 'You're going to save a lot of lives through it,' Luttrell told Trump during the ceremony, per NPR's coverage. Trump, for his part, joked to laughter from the room: 'Can I have some, please?'

What the Executive Order Actually Directs the FDA to Do

The White House fact sheet sets out four principal actions. The order directs the FDA commissioner to issue priority review vouchers to psychedelic drugs that have already received a Breakthrough Therapy designation for treating serious mental illness and that meet the criteria of the FDA's National Priority Voucher Programme. It also directs the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Administration to establish a pathway for eligible patients to access investigational psychedelic drugs under Trump's existing Right to Try Act, which he signed into law in 2018 to allow terminally ill patients to access drugs still under FDA review.

The order further directs £39 million ($50 million) in federal funds toward state collaboration on psychedelic research, targeting conditions including treatment-resistant depression, alcoholism, opioid addiction, and PTSD. It also calls on the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to expand funding in this area. Crucially, as legal analysts at Foley & Lardner noted, the order does not by itself approve any psychedelic drug for medical use or create enforceable rights for patients.

The FDA moved within six days. On 24 April 2026, Commissioner Makary announced three priority vouchers: one to Compass Pathways for its synthetic psilocybin candidate COMP360, targeting treatment-resistant depression; one to the Usona Institute for psilocybin targeting major depressive disorder; and one to Transcend Therapeutics for methylone, a compound related to MDMA, for PTSD.

The agency simultaneously cleared an early-stage clinical trial for noribogaine, a derivative of ibogaine, to test its potential as a treatment for alcohol use disorder, described by the FDA as the first authorised human trial of such a compound in the United States.

The Road to Approval

Psilocybin, the active compound in so-called magic mushrooms, has been the subject of serious clinical research for more than a decade. The FDA granted it Breakthrough Therapy status for treatment-resistant depression in 2018, a designation that grants faster review timelines and more agency support during development. Compass Pathways, which is headquartered in London and listed on Nasdaq, reported a positive result from a phase 3 clinical trial for COMP360 in treatment-resistant depression in February 2026.

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Not all of the regulatory history here is straightforward, however. In 2024, the FDA rejected an application to approve MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, citing concerns about the design of the late-stage trial and requesting additional data. Separately, STAT News reported in February 2026 that Trump administration officials had vetoed an earlier FDA plan to include Compass Pathways' psilocybin treatment in the priority voucher programme, suggesting internal disagreement before the executive order ultimately unlocked the pathway.

Compass CEO Kabir Nath welcomed the executive order in a statement and in a subsequent interview with TIME. 'We are very pleased to see that the grounding for the executive order was the need to get new treatment options to patients who are urgently in need of them,' he said. 'Today's announcement aligns regulatory urgency with patient need, and we applaud the administration for taking this important step forward in accelerating access, without compromising rigorous science.' He and other company officials declined to confirm before the FDA announcement which treatments would receive the vouchers.

A text message, a podcast host in the Oval Office, and a decades-old scheduling law: rarely has the gap between how policy is made and how it is sold been quite this visible.