The political fallout from the ongoing conflict in Iran has finally reached the Pentagon's top office. Representative Yassamin Ansari formally introduced articles of impeachment against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth today, accusing him of constitutional violations and enabling unlawful military actions.

Her resolution points to escalating tensions and civilian casualties in the Middle East, calling into question the administration's military oversight. It specifically highlights Hegseth's controversial rhetoric, including a highly publicised pledge to show 'no mercy,' which legal experts argue violates international wartime laws and sets a perilous tone for troops.

Why Unauthorised Military Operations Triggered a Constitutional Crisis

In a statement released on Wednesday, 15 April, Ansari detailed her legal and ethical concerns regarding recent US military operations. She stated the impeachment effort stems from what she described as 'unauthorized acts of war,' citing severe breaches of constitutional authority.

Read more Pete Hegseth 'Ragdolled' In Court As Lawmaker Calls Him 'Unfit to Lead' And 'Embarrassment' In Heated Legal Clash Pete Hegseth 'Ragdolled' In Court As Lawmaker Calls Him 'Unfit to Lead' And 'Embarrassment' In Heated Legal Clash

'Only Congress can declare war,' she said, underscoring the firm constitutional boundaries of executive power. Her detailed filing outlines six distinct articles of impeachment, broadly targeting Hegseth's military leadership and the administration's aggressive approach to the escalating Iran conflict.

These are some pretty heavy allegations. The list of charges includes getting involved in an unapproved military conflict, violating the rules of war, and mishandling classified intelligence. On top of all that, he is taking major heat for dodging congressional oversight and abusing his authority. Ansari argues that these actions have deeply damaged trust in the US military while putting deployed troops at a much higher risk of retaliation.

I’ve introduced Articles of Impeachment against Pete Hegseth for violating his oath, endangering U.S. servicemembers, and committing war crimes, including attacks on civilians and a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. Only Congress can declare war; his actions demand immediate removal. pic.twitter.com/DumPolylo2 — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) April 15, 2026

Why the Minab School Strike Is Driving Demands for Accountability

At the heart of this huge political showdown is a tragic airstrike that hit a girls' school in the southern Iranian city of Minab earlier this year. Based on early reports from the US military and international news outlets like Reuters, it really looks like American forces are the ones behind this.

Even though officials are still investigating and haven't released their final findings yet, we do know the incident caused a tragic number of civilian casualties. Children were among the primary victims, prompting global human rights officials to demand a complete and transparent accounting of the tragedy.

Legal experts are also sounding the alarm over what Hegseth said publicly right before the Minab strike. He aggressively promised to give adversaries "no quarter." Critics have slammed that kind of extreme rhetoric as a clear and blatant violation of international humanitarian law.

Will Republican Resistance Stall the Impeachment Push Against Hegseth?

As the first Iranian American Democrat elected to Congress, Ansari views this impeachment drive as both a constitutional challenge and a human rights issue. In her legal filing, she stresses that ignoring this issue would set a dangerous precedent. She warns it essentially opens the door for unchecked executive power whenever matters of war are involved.

The Pentagon has fiercely denied Ansari's accusations, dismissing the entire impeachment effort as politically motivated. Defence officials ardently defended the department's operational conduct, emphasising that official US military policy strictly prohibits the intentional targeting of civilian infrastructure.

Military authorities also noted that an internal review into the circumstances surrounding the Minab strike remains actively underway. Despite the severity of the allegations, this impeachment case is widely expected to stall in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Conservative party leadership has thus far demonstrated little appetite for pursuing action against Hegseth. Still, Ansari's legislative move underscores the rapidly mounting Democratic pressure over the administration's controversial handling of the broader Iran conflict and congressional authority over military engagement.

The intense political battle regarding war powers, civilian protection, and executive accountability is heavily expected to intensify in Washington. Lawmakers anxiously