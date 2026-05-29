The Gush Etzion Regional Council in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has publicly admitted that ritualistic sexual abuse of children occurred within its communities, a confession that marks the first time a governing body in Israel's religious-Zionist settler sector has broken ranks with years of denial.

The extraordinary statement came on 27 May 2026 in direct response to a broadcast by Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11, whose investigative programme 'Zman Emet' aired accounts from five women, most of whom did not know each other, who described virtually identical patterns of multi-perpetrator ritualistic sexual abuse in the same geographic areas.

The admission did not materialise in isolation. It is the culmination of more than a year of survivor testimony, Knesset hearings, rabbinical warnings, and police investigations that have shaken Israeli society to its core, forcing a reckoning within the country's religious communities over decades of alleged institutional silence.

The Kan 11 Investigation That Broke the Silence

The broadcast by journalist Roni Zinger on Kan 11's 'Zman Emet' programme presented what investigators described as a compellingly coherent body of evidence. The five women who testified had largely never met one another, yet they described strikingly similar patterns: organised, multi-perpetrator abuse carried out in the form of ritualised ceremonies, conducted in the Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem and Bethlehem.

The programme did not rely on testimony alone. It also presented audio recordings, filmed confrontations with alleged perpetrators, and statements from mental health professionals who had accompanied the complainants for years, building a picture that the broadcaster said left little room for doubt.

The council's response was swift and unambiguous. In its official statement, the Gush Etzion Regional Council condemned the abuse in direct terms. 'The acts described, attributed among others to people from Gush Etzion, are an expression of pure evil and moral depravity that has no place in human society, and certainly not in our community,' the statement read.

The council added: 'We wish to state in the clearest possible terms: we condemn acts of abuse and those who commit them. Sexual abuse, and certainly that described as systematic and ritualistic, is a heinous crime that wounds not only the victims, but the entire fabric of our community.'

The council also published a list of direct contact numbers for its security hotline, welfare officials, community psychologists, and sexual assault support centre helplines, urging victims to come forward discreetly and immediately. 'Our hearts are with the victims, wherever they are,' the statement concluded. According to JFeed, the admission is now expected to trigger the reopening of police complaints that were previously closed, as well as a significant expansion of the criminal investigation.

Survivor Testimonies at the Knesset: 'The Human Brain Cannot Process It'

The Kan 11 broadcast did not emerge in a vacuum. The groundwork for public acknowledgement was laid through a series of Knesset hearings beginning in 2025, where survivors testified in harrowing detail. The most significant session was a joint meeting on 3 June 2025 of the Knesset's Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, chaired by MK Pnina Tameno-Shete of National Unity, and the Special Committee on Young Israelis, chaired by MK Naama Lazimi of The Democrats. The session was convened following an investigative report published on 2 April 2025 by Israel Hayom journalist Noam Barkan.

Survivor Yael Ariel told the committee she had experienced ritual abuse from the age of five until her late teens, and was forced to harm other children during that time. She said she had received testimonies from several women who alleged that 'doctors, educators, police officers, and past and present members of the Knesset' were involved in the abuse. She filed a police complaint that was closed after a few months. 'Speaking out today in the Knesset is a historic moment,' she said.

Yael Shitrit, another survivor, described abuse that began when she was three years old. 'You have no idea what ritual abuse is,' Shitrit told committee members. 'The human brain cannot comprehend it. You can't imagine what it means to program a three-year-old girl through rape and sadism so they can do whatever they want without anyone knowing.' Shitrit described being trafficked across Israel from ceremony to ceremony. 'Naked men stood in a circle. My therapist, her husband, and her son harmed me, and there were dozens of other girls and boys who harmed me.' She said police had known of the cases for a year but lacked the tools to act: 'The people who will fall are very, very senior figures. These people run communities and government agencies.'

A third survivor, who testified anonymously, described abuse beginning at age 11, escalating by age 14 to 'sadistic clubs' run by well-known individuals, where she was tied to a post with handcuffs. She described rituals involving the drinking of menstrual blood and the slaughter of animals. 'They told me no one would believe me if I spoke out.' She said she filed a police complaint five years earlier and presented a recorded admission by one of the alleged perpetrators, but the case was closed twice due to alleged lack of evidence.

Dr Naama Goldberg, head of the NGO Lo Omdot MeNegged (Hebrew: 'Not Standing Idly By'), which supports prostitution survivors, told the committee she had first received descriptions of sadistic child abuse several years ago. 'The accounts sounded absurd,' she said. 'But the testimonies kept coming and would not let up. They described gang rape by men, and sometimes by women. The abuse was filmed, and drugs were used. There were ritual practices and symbolism. I presented the police with written testimonies from five women. To this day, no one has contacted me.' Ch.-Supt. Anat Yakir of the Israel Police told the committee that a national unit was reviewing all complaints, describing them as 'a top priority in the intelligence division.'

A Senior Rabbi's Warning and the Culture of Denial

The Kan 11 broadcast also built on a public intervention by one of religious Zionism's most senior rabbinical figures. In January 2026, Rabbi Yaakov Medan, co-head of Yeshivat Har Etzion, one of the most respected yeshivas in the religious-Zionist world, located in Gush Etzion itself, went on record to say that parents of teenage boys had approached him with what he described as 'clear' reports of ritualistic sexual abuse carried out under the guise of religious or social ceremonies. Medan delivered his warning via the 'Mashav' YouTube channel.

Medan said the alleged perpetrators were not outsiders but people embedded in daily community life, including in synagogues and shared religious study settings. He issued a pointed critique of what he called 'social narcissism,' the communal tendency to dismiss abuse allegations in order to protect a collective self-image of purity. 'Rabbis, this is happening,' he stated. 'A desire to see the community as pure, beautiful and clean makes it harder to confront serious wrongdoing. The cost of denial is borne by children.' His intervention marked a turning point, generating national debate and placing religious leaders under direct pressure to act.

The Knesset Research and Information Centre noted, in the context of the December 2025 Knesset hearings, that Israel has no legal definition for 'ritual abuse,' a gap that has complicated detection and prosecution and allowed cases to be closed repeatedly despite survivor testimonies. The Times of Israel reported in August 2025 that allegations had extended to sitting Knesset members: one MK, Hanoch Milwidsky, was reported to have been questioned by Lahav 433, Israel's serious crimes unit, while a second lawmaker, Avraham Bezalel, resigned from the Knesset following what Haaretz described as allegations of inappropriate acts.

An official statement does not undo a single ceremony, a single room, a single night that should never have happened.