President Donald Trump's plans to transform a historic Washington golf course have triggered an extraordinary judicial rebuke, with a federal judge questioning why his own Justice Department appeared to ask the court to disregard his public statements.

US District Judge Ana Reyes has proposed former District of Columbia US attorney Jessie Liu as a special master to investigate whether Justice Department and Interior Department officials misled the court during litigation over East Potomac Golf Links. No government lawyer has been found to have committed misconduct.

'Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting president,' Reyes said.

Trump's Announcements Clashed With Courtroom Statements

The dispute escalated after Trump announced on Truth Social on 18 October that the Interior Department had developed plans for a championship-style golf course at East Potomac. He said the facility would close on 15 November, with renovation work beginning immediately.

However, during a court hearing on 19 October, Justice Department lawyer Stanley Woodward said there was no plan to close the course. The administration later told the court that the Interior Department was working on a plan to implement Trump's direction to close the facility, while maintaining that a final redevelopment plan had not been completed.

Reyes also questioned whether officials had fully disclosed plans involving the removal of hundreds of trees. Under Rule 3.3 of the District of Columbia's Rules of Professional Conduct, lawyers must not knowingly make false statements to a court or fail to correct material false statements previously made.

Jessie Liu's Proposed Appointment Raises the Stakes

In an order dated 7 November, Reyes identified Liu as her intended choice for special master. Liu served as US attorney for the District of Columbia from 2017 to 2020 and previously held senior positions in the Justice Department and Treasury Department.

Now a partner at Washington law firm Liu Shur Kravis, she would examine the conduct of government officials and lawyers involved in the case, rather than decide whether the golf course should be redeveloped. The investigation is expected to cover potential violations through 31 October. It will examine what officials told the court, whether redevelopment information was accurately disclosed and whether lawyers corrected statements after learning they might be inaccurate.

The government and plaintiffs were given until 13 November to respond to Liu's proposed appointment. The administration can object to her selection while maintaining its argument that Reyes should not conduct an ethics inquiry.

Golf Course Lawsuit Remains Unresolved

The lawsuit was filed by the DC Preservation League and two Washington residents, who argue that reconstructing East Potomac Park would violate environmental protections and a congressional preservation law. These remain allegations, not established findings.

The Interior Department has criticised Reyes, calling her a 'far Left activist judge' and accusing her of obstructing Trump's plans to improve the capital. Reyes has stressed that she has not determined that any government lawyer committed misconduct. The investigation will establish whether inaccurate representations were knowingly made or left uncorrected, potentially leading to further proceedings or disciplinary referrals.