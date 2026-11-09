Donald Trump has walked back his public offer to make UFC chief executive Dana White the White House press secretary, saying he was 'only kidding' after the announcement prompted speculation about a surprise appointment.

Speaking to reporters in Florida on Sunday, 8 November, Trump said his suggestion that White bring UFC fighters into the administration should have signalled that he was joking. He nevertheless praised his longtime ally and said White liked the idea.

The clarification came before a planned White House visit on Monday, 9 November. Trump said White would still meet him, but for other reasons. The reporting reviewed did not establish that the meeting had taken place or that White had accepted any government position.

From Public Job Offer to 'Only Kidding'

Trump's original Saturday post presented White as a prospective choice for the vacant communications role. He described the UFC executive as a combative figure and suggested several current or former champions could serve as his assistants.

By Sunday evening, Trump was offering a different explanation. He told reporters that including prominent fighters in the proposed team was intended to make the humorous nature of the post apparent.

'I will tell you, I was only kidding,' Trump said, describing the suggestion as 'just a little fun.'

His remarks recast the announcement as a joke rather than a staffing decision. They did not identify who would ultimately fill the press secretary position.

White's Lectern Image Added to the Speculation

White had responded to the original post with an image appearing to show him behind the White House briefing-room lectern. Its caption read: 'On to the next chapter.'

The image was presented in coverage as AI-generated. It was not evidence that White had delivered a briefing, joined the administration or formally assumed the role.

Trump subsequently said White 'loves the idea,' but that remains the president's description of his ally's reaction. It should not be confused with a statement from White accepting an appointment.

The planned meeting also does not, by itself, establish that recruitment discussions will take place. Trump's latest explanation was that the visit concerned other matters. No detailed agenda was included in the reporting reviewed.

A Vacant Role During a White House Reshuffle

The exchange came as Trump reorganised his administration following Republican losses in the midterm elections. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, increasing the political significance of the president's next staffing decisions.

Trump appointed Stephen Miller as chief of staff on Friday, replacing Susie Wiles. Meanwhile, the press secretary position remained unfilled after Katie Zacharia's brief tenure ended after five days.

That vacancy gave the public offer a practical context, even as the proposed roster of fighters made it unconventional.

A Political Ally, Not a Confirmed Appointee

White's support for Trump predates the latest exchange. The UFC executive has appeared alongside him at political events and supported his presidential campaigning.

For now, however, Trump's own clarification is the decisive update: the press secretary offer was not serious, according to the president. Trump described White's anticipated visit as a meeting about other matters.