Erika Kirk has faced online criticism after condemning jokes about her husband Charlie Kirk's murder, as footage resurfaced of the conservative activist making a joke about the destruction of buildings in Gaza.

In a post on X on Sunday, 8 November, the widow described comments treating political assassination as entertainment as 'beyond disgusting.' She did not name individual commentators, but her statement followed the circulation of a clip appearing to show comedian Dave Chappelle discussing Kirk's death and an apology from two podcast hosts over a separate joke about the killing.

The renewed attention has also brought Charlie Kirk's own comments about Gaza back into discussion. Some social media users have questioned the apparent contrast between his joke about the destruction in the Palestinian territory and his widow's condemnation of jokes about his assassination.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

Erika Kirk Condemns Jokes About Political Violence

'To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,' Erika Kirk wrote.

She said her husband had been killed in an act of political violence and that she and their two children would live with the consequences for the rest of their lives. She added that people did not need to share someone's political views to recognise the value of their life, arguing that political violence should never be tolerated, excused or celebrated.

The Chappelle footage appeared to show the comedian addressing an audience at Madison Square Garden in New York. He said he had felt better since Charlie Kirk was murdered, before acknowledging that he was uncomfortable admitting this publicly. The short recording does not include the full routine, leaving its wider context unclear.

Podcast Hosts Apologise Over Joke About Kirk

Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan, hosts of the 'I've Had It' podcast, apologised after laughing at a social media post that said: 'We're digging up Charlie Kirk and doing it again.'

The exchange took place during an episode released on Thursday, 5 November. In a statement on Saturday, the hosts described their reaction as insensitive, apologised and said they had donated to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Cash App subsequently confirmed it was no longer sponsoring the podcast. The decision followed the circulation of the clip, according to reporting by the Los Angeles Times.

Charlie Kirk's Gaza Joke Resurfaces

The renewed debate has also focused on footage of Charlie Kirk speaking at a 'Bold Men's Night' event at Generation Church in Arizona on 2 November 2023.

During a discussion about LGBTQ+ support for Palestinians, Kirk said he used to joke that gay people visiting Gaza would be thrown from tall buildings. He then said there were no tall buildings left before asking: 'Is that too soon?'

After the pastor responded, Kirk added: 'Maybe you shouldn't kill Jews, stupid Muslims.'

Charlie Kirk thought making jokes about political violence was ok. pic.twitter.com/uBtUb7O2WP — 𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖋𝖊𝖗 (@LucifersTweetz) November 9, 2026

The comments have drawn renewed scrutiny as users compare Kirk's previous remarks about Gaza with the jokes about his murder that Erika has condemned. The two controversies involve different remarks and circumstances, but the resurfaced footage has become part of the online debate over how political violence and provocative public commentary are discussed.