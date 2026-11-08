The construction or site preparation for the proposed Trump triumphal arch at Memorial Circle in Washington has hit a hurdle after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, saying officials may have moved too quickly through the approval process. Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the order on Thursday, shortly after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the planned 250-foot monument.

The 14-day order prevents construction or site preparation from starting at Memorial Circle, which is owned by the National Park Service and located near Arlington Memorial Bridge. Chutkan said the administration may have violated the Commemorative Works Act by bypassing required procedural steps before moving ahead with the project.

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The temporary restraining order was issued following a request by Virginia and Washington, D.C., which filed a lawsuit challenging the project. A group of veterans also filed a separate legal challenge against the proposed arch.

'The temporary restraining order entered today bars defendants from beginning construction or site preparation at Memorial Circle,' Chutkan wrote in a 33-page opinion.

The proposed arch would stand at the foot of Arlington Memorial Bridge, which connects Washington's monumental core with Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Although Memorial Circle sits across the Potomac River from much of Washington, D.C., it remains within the district's boundaries.

The court action came after the National Capital Planning Commission approved the project in an 8-4 vote. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended the design as an appropriate addition to the area's historic landscape.

'Situated within the historic ceremonial corridor linking the Lincoln Memorial, Arlington Memorial Bridge, and Arlington National Cemetery, the arch is intended to provide visitors with an additional perspective from which to appreciate the nation's history, its monumental landscape, and the ideals that continue to guide its future,' Burgum wrote in his approval letter.

The administration argued that the structure's size was important to the design. Burgum said a smaller arch could interfere more with views of Arlington National Cemetery on one side of the bridge and the Lincoln Memorial on the other.

He added that the large opening at the centre of the structure would allow visitors to retain views through the arch.

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The Interior secretary also said construction plans would include noise-reduction measures to minimise disruption to cemetery operations.

'The department anticipates that the undertaking will maintain Arlington National Cemetery's ability to convey its status and significance as a solemn resting place for those who have served our nation,' Burgum said.

The Trump administration also argued late in the approval process that the arch would serve a national security purpose alongside its symbolic role. Chutkan rejected that argument as unsupported, saying the government had not provided evidence to justify the claim.

The judge also said that a short delay in the project would not undermine the stated purpose, noting that construction was expected to take up to three years.

The proposed 250-foot Trump arch is among several initiatives Trump is overseeing on public land in the capital. Other projects, including a White House ballroom expansion and a planned redesign of the East Potomac Park golf course, have also faced legal challenges.