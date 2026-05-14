Eric Spracklen, a prominent MAGA media operative, publicly broke with Donald Trump in Washington on Tuesday 12 May, branding the former president's remarks on Iran and the US economy a 'disgusting betrayal' and warning fellow conservatives that 'the Trump era was fun while it lasted' but 'we're cooked.'

The news came after Trump, now 79 and en route to China for talks with President Xi Jinping, was pressed by a reporter outside the White House about whether Americans' worsening financial situations were influencing his negotiations to end the war in Iran.

Asked 'to what extent are Americans' financial situations motivating you to make a deal?', Trump replied: 'Not even a little bit.' He went on to say that 'the only thing that matters' in talks with Tehran is preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and admitted: 'I don't think about Americans' financial situations. I don't think about anybody.'

Eric Spracklen Breaks With Trump After Iran Comments

For nearly a decade, Eric Spracklen has been part of the MAGA base. As communications director for the hard‑right activist group Project Veritas and a familiar face on conservative media, he was profiled as one of Trump's 'No. 1 supporters' and proudly wore that label.

On Tuesday, that relationship appeared to snap. Posting on X, Spracklen wrote: 'This is not the same man I voted for. I honestly can't even recognise him anymore. An absolutely disgusting betrayal. MAGA boomers please wake up, PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU.'

This is not the same man I voted for. I honestly can’t even recognize him anymore.



An absolutely disgusting betrayal.



MAGA boomers please wake up, PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU. https://t.co/x0EamFIfUZ — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 12, 2026

His follow‑up posts made clear this was not a heat‑of‑the‑moment wobble. Spracklen framed Trump's comments as the final straw after months of anger over the administration's handling of the Iran war and its domestic fallout.

Earlier in 2026 he had already spoken of feeling 'immense embarrassment' about his decade‑long support, and had questioned why Trump dismissed the Epstein files as a hoax while Melania Trump, according to his account, urged Congress to act.

MAGA Journalist Blasts 'Good News, Bad News' Iran Messaging

Spracklen has increasingly cast Trump's Iran policy as chaotic and, more darkly, as a vehicle for profiteering. He highlighted a sequence in which the president declared the war 'practically over', only for Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz less than a day later.

In his telling, that volatility was not just diplomatic whiplash. Spracklen pointed to $760 million (£562 million) worth of oil short options allegedly placed just 20 minutes before Trump publicly announced that the key shipping lane was open.

When Iran then shut the strait, those positions would have yielded a windfall. He accused the administration of a pattern of 'good news, bad news, good news, bad news every single time' while unnamed insiders cashed in.

Eric Spracklen And A Fracturing MAGA Movement

Spracklen is not alone in his dismay. Trump's Iran stance has become a point of open conflict on the American right, with previously reliable allies turning on him over both the bloodshed abroad and the economic pain at home.

According to one report, energy prices have surged, with average petrol costs across the US climbing above $4.50 (£3.33) per gallon. Inflation in April was put at 3.8 per cent year‑on‑year, and polling cited from CNN suggested 77 per cent of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, blamed Trump's policies for the rise in the cost of living.

MAGA‑aligned commentators lined up to attack the president's admission that he does not think about Americans' finances.

One conservative columnist argued that Trump 'obviously has to say this' because Iran's main leverage is economic, but conceded the remarks 'play terribly' to voters already struggling. Others were more blunt, with one high‑profile account writing simply: 'I believe him.'

Far‑right broadcaster Alex Jones, once one of Trump's loudest defenders, called the comments 'TRULY SHOCKING.' In a video, he likened Trump to Marie Antoinette, sneering about 'gold toilets' and accusing the president of effectively telling hurting Americans to 'eat cake.'

Jones went further, speculating about Trump's mental health and suggesting, without medical evidence, that he might suffer from dementia.

White House Defends Trump As Eric Spracklen Walks Away

Faced with the furore, the White House attempted to narrow the focus. Communications director Steven Cheung told The Daily Beast that the president's 'ultimate responsibility is the safety and security of Americans', insisting: 'Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and if action wasn't taken, they'd have one, which threatens all Americans.'

Trump himself doubled down when questioned again about whether he was ignoring the financial toll of the war, saying: 'The most important thing by far is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Every American understands it. If the stock market goes up or down a little bit... the American people understand it.'

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Critics on the right openly dispute that judgement. Some argue the nuclear threat is exaggerated and denounce what they call a 'nuclear bomb hoax' being used to manufacture support for a war 'that does NOT serve Americans'. Others, like Spracklen, have shifted from defence to regret, castigating themselves in public for believing for so long.

President Donald Trump made the remarks before departing for China, where he was due to hold talks dominated in part by the Iran conflict and its economic fallout.

Asked to what extent Americans' financial situations were motivating him to make a deal, Trump replied, 'Not even a little bit', before adding that the only thing that mattered to him was preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.