Donald Trump was widely ridiculed on social media after posting an AI generated image on Truth Social that appeared to show him walking through a desert base with a Secret Service detail guarding a handcuffed alien. Critics branded the image 'pathetic' and unpresidential.

The post surfaced during what OK! Magazine described as a Sunday afternoon barrage on Trump's preferred platform, with around 25 AI generated images and videos shared over several hours. Many placed him at the centre of dramatic sci fi scenes, but the alien image drew the strongest reaction because of its surreal mix of presidential imagery and internet meme culture.

Online reaction turns sharp

In the image, Trump is shown crossing what appears to be a dusty military site reminiscent of the long mythologised Area 51. A fictional Secret Service detail stands nearby, while a tall silver grey alien with exaggerated muscular abs is shown in handcuffs and ankle chains.

X users and political commentators quickly piled in, mocking both the spectacle and the alien's improbably sculpted torso. The image was dismissed by critics as 'AI slop', a phrase used for low effort generated content designed to grab attention rather than add substance.

Donald Trump shares AI-generated photo with an alien. pic.twitter.com/srRiFfAXWY — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 17, 2026

One critic quoted by OK! wrote: 'Always posting on social media instead of doing his d--- job like this, our current leader y'all so f------- pathetic.' Another said the post showed misplaced priorities in the White House, arguing that he was ignoring issues such as world affairs, jobs and education.

Those responses were opinions rather than verified fact, but they reflect a familiar theme in the reaction to Trump's more extravagant posts. For some, the issue was not only the image itself, but the sense that the country's most powerful office was being used for viral spectacle.

Others went further, linking the post to claims about Trump's age and mental decline. One user wrote that the moment felt like 'the clown car version of history', while another said the public had become too exhausted to react with surprise.

There is no medical evidence in the article to support claims about Trump's cognitive health, so those comments should be treated as commentary, not fact.

Space fantasies and UAP politics

The alien image did not appear in isolation. Observers quoted by OK! linked the AI visuals to recent declassification moves in Washington, including the release of government files and Apollo era records related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAPs, which were described as part of an initiative promoted by Trump.

Aric Chen, an anchor with the far right Epoch Times who has previously amplified conspiracy theories, suggested the post raised bigger questions. Writing on X, he referred to the image of Trump walking with an alien and pointed to the Pentagon's release of UFO files.

🚨👽🛸 The President of the United States just posted a photo walking with an alien.

No joke. No context. No explanation.

And it dropped weeks after the Pentagon quietly released 162 classified UFO files.

We need to talk. 👇https://t.co/f9jmB4LfAT — Aric Chen (@aricchen) May 18, 2026

His remarks mixed a real declassification story with his own conspiratorial framing. The report does not provide evidence that the alien image was tied to official UAP policy, and no White House explanation is cited.

Wider AI posts

The alien image was only one part of a broader run of sci fi themed AI content. According to OK!, Trump also shared graphics placing himself in a futuristic Space Force command centre, including scenes in which he appears to press a large red button to destroy space targets and satellites.

Critics and analysts quoted in the piece suggested the content may have been intended to distract from more serious issues, including rising military tensions and the risk of war with Iran. That reading remains speculative, as the article offers no direct evidence of intent from Trump or his aides.

Trump also brought domestic politics into the mix by sharing AI generated attacks on California governor Gavin Newsom, including an image showing him as a zombie on a personalised licence plate. Newsom's press office responded by reposting the alien image and asking, 'Do you think he's lost it?'.

The President of the United States just posted this.



Do you think he’s lost it? pic.twitter.com/FvSubo5J2a — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 17, 2026

There is no official diagnosis or internal documentation supporting claims that Trump has 'lost it'. What is clear is that he spent part of the weekend posting a stream of AI fantasies involving aliens, space wars and political attacks, prompting a reaction that mixed derision, concern and resignation.