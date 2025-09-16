US President Donald Trump is slated to meet Queen Camilla this week as part of his second state visit to the United Kingdom, an occasion that recalls his long-publicised past admiration for Princess Diana, including his own statements about regretting that he never had the opportunity to court her.

In articles dating back to 1997 and an August 2015 report, Trump was quoted as describing Diana as a 'dream lady' and admitting regret that he never had a chance to date her.

Now, in September 2025, Trump will officially be welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a state visit from 17 to 19 September, wherein Camilla will be among the royals hosting him at Windsor Castle.

A State Visit Marked by History and Diplomacy

This forthcoming visit is historic: no previous US president in modern times has received a second full state visit from a British monarch.

Because Buckingham Palace is under renovation, the events will centre on Windsor Castle. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be greeted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, along with other senior royals, including Prince William and Princess Kate. A carriage procession, a military guard of honour and a state banquet are all on the schedule.

The invitation was formally delivered by Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier in 2025. Trump accepted, and planning has been underway for the pageantry expected at Windsor, including ceremonies and speeches.

​​Revisiting Trump's Diana Comments

The resurfacing of Trump's remarks about Princess Diana adds a layer of public interest to this meeting with Queen Camilla.

In his 1997 memoir The Art of the Comeback, Trump wrote: 'I only have one regret in the women department; that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer ... She was a genuine princess, a dream lady.'

Later, in a 2015 column, it was reported that Trump sent Diana large bouquets after her divorce, and that she expressed discomfort with his attentions. The article quotes Diana: 'What am I going to do? ... He gives me the creeps.'

At this point, Trump has made public remarks lauding Queen Camilla too; in 2022, for example, he described her as 'funny', 'smart' and 'quick' in an interview preview.

What the UK Hopes to Achieve — and the Risks

From the UK government's perspective, this visit represents an opportunity to solidify diplomatic, economic and strategic ties with the U.S.

Officials expect more than £8 billion (over $10 billion) of deals to be announced, spanning science, technology, defence and civil nuclear collaboration.

Starmer's government sees the royal welcome, the ceremonial visits and meeting with Queen Camilla, alongside the King, as part of soft power diplomacy. With Trump's well-known affection for the British monarchy and his earlier expressions of admiration for royal figures, including Diana, the UK is aiming to leverage this affinity to advance policy goals.

However, the visit is not without its controversies. In past state visits (notably 2019), Trump drew protests and public criticism. This time around, there are protests planned, particularly in London and around Windsor and questions about how domestic political issues, such as US policy, UK public opinion and royal sensitivities, might intersect.