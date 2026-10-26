At a rally at McMorran Place Arena in Port Huron on Sunday, 25 October 2026, Donald Trump made a lewd remark about Nicki Minaj. He said, 'That's hard to miss,' then asked her to stand. Minaj stood, according to the Associated Press. Cheung later publicly floated her as a possible successor to Karoline Leavitt, but the cited reporting contains no confirmation of a formal offer or appointment.

For context, OK! reported that Minaj travelled to Michigan with Trump aboard Air Force One, where she spoke with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. Trump was campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, whose opponent is Abdul El-Sayed, and gubernatorial candidate John James.

MLive reported that thousands attended the rally, held nine days before the midterm election. Minaj urged voters to back Republicans, telling the crowd, 'We love Trump! We love Trump'. She also led chants for Rogers and James, and told Trump, 'If you run again, I will support you again'.

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj Share the Michigan Rally Spotlight

Trump's comment was blunt. 'I looked at one h--- of a beautiful a-- before: Nicki Minaj,' he told the crowd. OK! linked the remark to footage shared by Fox News on X.

He then said, 'That's hard to miss. Stand up!' Minaj stood, AP reported. The cited coverage does not say how she responded to the remark.

The remark centred on her body, not her music or political views. That is the awkward tension in the scene. Minaj is a Grammy-nominated rapper who has publicly aligned herself with Trump and used the rally to encourage support for Republican candidates. Yet the president's most striking line about her focused on her appearance.

After Minaj delivered her speech, Trump praised her again, calling her 'very special' and 'smart', and saying she had 'never looked more beautiful', OK! reported. The compliments came after the body-focused remark, not instead of it. Minaj later praised Trump in her own remarks, though the reporting does not say whether she addressed his comment.

Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj Fuel Press Secretary Speculation

Cheung posted on X, 'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!' He shared a clip of his conversation with Minaj aboard Air Force One, where she praised Trump. The post publicly floated her name for the role. The cited reporting contains no confirmation of a formal offer or appointment.

The post followed a brief succession in the press secretary's office. Karoline Leavitt left the role, and Katie Zacharia succeeded her before leaving after five days. OK! described Zacharia as dismissed, but its report does not establish the circumstances in detail.

That short timeline helps explain the attention to Cheung's post, though it offers no evidence that Minaj was contacted about the position.

In the Air Force One exchange described by OK!, Minaj praised Trump's approach to business and international affairs. She said he had worked his way back after having no money in the bank. She argued that his own finances showed he knew what to do with the country. She also said he woke at four in the morning and outworked people half his age.

Her support for Trump predates the Michigan rally. OK! recalled that she called herself his 'No. 1 fan' and said criticism motivated her to support him more. At a White House event on 6 July, Trump described her as 'so respected and so hot,' the magazine reported.

Minaj called herself '#WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time.' Cheung's post publicly floated her name, but the cited reporting confirms no formal offer or appointment.