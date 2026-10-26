50 Cent has weighed in after Donald Trump told Nicki Minaj to 'stand up' so the crowd could see her at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, prompting fresh scrutiny of the former president's remarks as she campaigned alongside him for Republican candidates.

Minaj had travelled to Michigan with Trump aboard Air Force One ahead of the rally for Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for US Senate in Michigan. Before the event, she also reshared a video posted by White House communications director Steven Cheung, who appeared with her aboard the aircraft.

Donald Trump's Remarks About Nicki Minaj Prompt 50 Cent's Post

50 Cent reposted a C-SPAN clip of the rally exchange on Instagram. The post included a selfie of Minaj in the corner of the frame, alongside footage of Trump addressing her from the stage.

'Man I got feeling we [expletive], you know what's going on because I don't know what's going on!' he wrote. 'LOL go ahead laugh so you don't cry.'

In the caption accompanying the repost on his Instagram account, 50 Cent also tagged his Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi accounts. The post placed his response alongside the footage, with his own words accompanying the exchange between Trump and Minaj.

The interaction occurred while Trump was recounting a story about Ohio Sen. Jon Husted, a former college football player. Trump had discussed Husted's physique at recent campaign rallies and returned to that subject during the Michigan appearance.

Minaj was in the audience when Trump interrupted the anecdote to address her. His request for her to stand came before the appearance on stage in which she delivered her own message to Michigan voters.

Donald Trump Returns To Husted Story After Addressing Nicki Minaj

Trump described having looked at Husted's body, contrasting that experience with his comments about women.

'I said I looked at his [expletive] and I've never done that with a man before, it's true,' he told the crowd. 'Off the record, women, yes, men, no, OK?'

He then turned his attention to Minaj. 'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful [expletive] before, Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss,' Trump stated. 'Stand up, that's hard to miss.'

Minaj rose and waved to the crowd. Trump followed the request with a comment about how she might have received his remarks.

'I hope Nicki wasn't insulted, but we love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time,' he stated.

Trump then resumed his story about Husted. In her subsequent remarks quoted from the stage, Minaj addressed working with the president and supporting Republican candidates.

Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump's Michigan Campaign Appearance

The flight carrying Trump and Minaj landed at Selfridge Air National Guard Base ahead of the Port Huron rally. Rogers was the Senate candidate being promoted at the event, while Minaj later urged voters to support Republican candidates in the midterms.

Before the rally, Cheung posted a video presenting an exchange with Minaj aboard Air Force One as an interview for the White House press secretary position.

'Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!' he wrote in the caption.

Minaj reshared the video with an American flag. Later, when Trump brought her on stage at the rally, she told the crowd, 'I am so honored to be working with this president,' and encouraged Michigan voters to back Republicans.

Minaj had previously referred to Trump in a social media post featuring 50 Cent. In a previous X post, Minaj shared a photograph of 50 Cent with the caption 'Trumps > Chumps.'