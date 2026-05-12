President Donald Trump stunned the audience during his candid speech on Monday with a series of blunt remarks regarding the previous condition of the White House.

The President hosted the Rose Garden Club dinner in the newly renovated Rose Garden. The event honored law enforcement as part of National Police Week. However, it was Trump's address that made headlines.

During his address, Trump openly talked about the White House. He used 'foul language' to describe the White House and told the audience that the mansion was a 's--t house' in his book before he oversaw its renovation.

'This place was not properly taken care of,' Trump said via The Daily Beast. 'I was told by my wife, "You have to act presidential, so don't use foul language." I won't, therefore.'

'Normally I would have said it was a S--t House,' he continued. 'But I don't want to say that,' he added.

Trump Spent a Lot Renovating The White House

Trump then went on to criticize the previous state of the White House décor. He suggested the building had been neglected for years and ultimately insisted that the renovations and rectifications were a necessity.

'The columns were falling down, the plaster was falling off... You made a speech, and they would say, 'Couldn't you fix up the paint job up there?'' Trump joked. 'This place is tippy-top now, including all of the brand new beautiful stone, I paid for it myself, all of the stone, all of the different things we have.'

'We're bringing the White House back to shape,' he continued.

The POTUS mentioned the new marble statues of Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin. Interestingly, Trump also boasted about his £316 million ($400 million) ballroom.

'I spent a lot of time on bringing this house back, because this house was in very bad shape. Those walls were in horrible shape,' Trump explained. 'Look at them now, they're perfect. The plaster was falling off, it was terrible. It's the White House, it's gotta look incredible. It's gotta be pristine.'

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'The big thing is, we're building a ballroom in the back, which will be, I think, the most beautiful ballroom anywhere in the world. You'll never see anything like it. And it'll also be very safe, it's got glass this thick,' he added. 'It's at the highest level of safety, and you won't have a situation like you had two weeks ago on Saturday night.'

In the wake of last month's shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Trump and his allies wasted no time in spinning a new narrative.

They now contend that the construction of his lavish ballroom was never a mere vanity project, but rather a vital necessity for the president's personal safety.

'We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building,' Trump said. 'This is why we have to have all of the attributes of what we're planning at the White House. It's actually a larger room and it's much more secure. It's got gun proof, it's bulletproof glass.'

The Backlash

As expected, not everybody was happy to hear what Trump said about the White House. In a reposted clip on X, many bashed the POTUS over his comments.

'It's a bit rich and disrespectful to call the White House that when you live in that ramshackle dump down in Florida called M****-a-Lardo. To top it all off you've put all that tacky gold tatt all over the place,' an X user said.

'If his mouth is moving he's lying,' another commented.

'Trump was born a LOSER, grew up as a LOSER, was a complete LOSER as a so called businessman, is still a LOSER in his role in the White House, is going to die a LOSER, and thankfully will be remembered in history books as the greatest LOSER of all time,' one user remarked.

Beyond his ballroom project, Trump has unveiled a series of further alterations to the White House. These include the addition of a 'Presidential Walk of Fame' along the West Wing Colonnade and the extensive gilding of the Oval Office. Most notably, he has transformed the once-modest green-and-white Lincoln Bathroom into a sprawling marble monstrosity.