Donald Trump is known for making controversial remarks every time he speaks in public. He most recently commented about junk food being a healthier option compared to other nutritious food items. The remark drew criticism online, with many commenters questioning whether a sitting president should joke about nutrition policy.

For decades, American presidents have tried to promote best eating practices for all Americans. Trump has not followed that tradition, and questions about his own diet and health have been a recurring topic of public discussion. Not only did he joke about fast food being healthy, but there have also been longstanding concerns about his health and weight.

Trump and His Fondness for Junk Food

During his recent appearance at the White House, the president revealed that he feels the same as he did 50 years ago. He added that other people who opt for healthier foods at the restaurant seem to be weaker and unhealthier than he is. Trump said that he doesn't know which food is good or bad, but he joked that maybe junk food has been great for his health.

LMAO! President Trump suggests that his McDonald's diet may actually be HEALTHIER than what the health nuts eat



"I feel the same as I did 50 years ago!"



"Maybe junk food is good and the other food is NO GOOD."



"I know people that eat the best food, they go to a restaurant,… pic.twitter.com/3FGGR4YeYm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 11, 2026

'Maybe junk food is good, and the other food is no good. I know people that eat the best food, they go to a restaurant, they have celery, and I'll have steak and everything else... I know many, many people that all they do is watch their weight. They're this, that, and they kick the bucket, and here we are. I feel great!' Trump said.

Trump Sparks Health Concerns

The group of eight people behind the president all laughed at his remarks, but some social media users who watched his interview on the news were not too thrilled. Some of them said that Trump is lucky to be healthy today, but his poor eating habits would eventually catch up to him. Others also could not believe how the president joked about junk food being healthy, because it is common knowledge that it is not.

'There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere,' one person uploaded a meme featuring Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

If he's so great, why can't he drag his fat, lazy ass out of that chair? Seems like he's always in it bloviating with people surrounding him and standing. Btwn his laziness and McDonalds I think his life span is in jeopardy. — Alicia is Fed Up (@AliciaWinski) May 11, 2026

'If he's so great, why can't he drag his fat, lazy a** out of that chair? Seems like he's always in it bloviating with people surrounding him and standing. Between his laziness and McDonald's, I think his life span is in jeopardy,' another person wrote.

He's only 79. The diet will catch up.

More importantly, make a cheeseburger.89 cents again. — DelShannon (@PKosenski20841) May 11, 2026

'He's only 79. The diet will catch up. More importantly, make a cheeseburger .89 cents again,' another netizen joked.

Trump Should Be 'Impeached' Due to His Declining Health

Last year, a group of medical professionals wrote an open letter calling for a review of Trump's fitness for office, citing concerns about his physical and mental health. At least 36 signatories claimed to have observed signs of serious medical conditions in the president. In their joint letter, they urged steps to remove Trump from office, arguing he was no longer fit to serve.

Trump's White House physicians have stated he remains fit to serve. Even following his recent diagnosis with chronic venous insufficiency, his doctors have said he is able to perform his duties.