Donald Trump has claimed that the 'terrifying' shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington on Saturday 25 April shows he was right to demolish the East Wing and press ahead with a $400 million White House ballroom project, arguing the main keyword 'White House ballroom' would have prevented the attack.

Gunfire broke out at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was being held with senior politicians, journalists and members of the US government's line of succession in attendance. The incident has reignited a months‑long fight in Washington over Trump's decision to tear down the White House's East Wing to build a vast, high‑security, 90,000‑square‑foot ballroom on the presidential grounds, a project already mired in legal challenges and historic preservation concerns.

Trump Uses Shooting To Defend White House Ballroom Plan

Posting on his Truth Social platform the morning after the shooting, the 79‑year‑old president framed the incident as validation of his long‑standing push for a secure White House ballroom.

🚨DROP THE LAWSUIT!



“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS… pic.twitter.com/8O1sVlbjdP — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 26, 2026

'What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,' Trump wrote on Sunday 26 April.

He went further, insisting the attack 'would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House.'

While praising the design as 'beautiful,' Trump stressed that the planned White House ballroom would have 'every highest level security feature there is,' with no guest rooms above it 'for unsecured people to pour in,' and that it would sit inside the secure perimeter of the White House complex.

The argument is simple enough. In Trump's telling, had the dinner been held inside his fortified ballroom rather than a downtown hotel, a gunman would not have been able to get close. That is a claim, not a proven fact, but it is already seeping into political talking points.

Trump then turned his fire on the legal action that has stalled the project.

'The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately,' he wrote, adding that 'Nothing should be allowed to interfere with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!!'

The reference was to a case brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has argued that demolishing the East Wing and erecting the new White House ballroom requires congressional approval.

Lawsuit Over Demolished East Wing Meets Trump's Security Push

To recall, Trump ordered the demolition of the White House's East Wing in October to clear space for what The New York Times has described as a $400 million, 90,000‑square‑foot ballroom. The National Enquirer earlier reported on the controversial teardown and the unease it sparked among preservationists and some lawmakers.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation took the matter to court, saying the president could not unilaterally rip out one of the most recognisable parts of the executive mansion and replace it with a private event space, however secure, without sign‑off from Congress. According to The New York Times, the group contended that the project violated federal protections for historic sites.

Earlier this month, Judge Richard J. Leon sided with the nonprofit. In remarks reported by the outlet, he told the administration: 'National security is not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity.'

It is a brisk rebuke in Washington lingua franca. The implication is that however urgent the White House ballroom might be portrayed after the shooting, the presidency is still bound by process and statute.

Yet the legal story is not finished. A federal appeals court has since allowed construction to resume while it reviews Judge Leon's ruling, creating a strange halfway house in which bulldozers can move even as the underlying question of presidential power remains unsettled.

Lawmakers Rally Behind White House Ballroom After Shooting

If Trump's reaction to the shooting was swift, he was not alone. Some of those who attended the Correspondents' Dinner quickly echoed his call for a purpose‑built White House ballroom, making a rare point of agreement across party lines.

Unfortunately, the First Lady and I had to be evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner alongside the President and the entire cabinet.



This event is yet another reason that President @realDonaldTrump’s ballroom should be built! — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 26, 2026

Republican Louisiana governor Jeff Landry posted on X that the incident was 'yet another reason that President @realDonaldTrump's ballroom should be built.' His comment was bluntly transactional, tying a frightening moment to a specific line item on Trump's building agenda.

We were there front and center.



That venue wasn’t built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.



After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these. pic.twitter.com/eeUBnlSe5y — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) April 26, 2026

Democratic senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania struck a similar chord, though with his own flourish. He wrote that the Washington Hilton 'wasn't built to accommodate an event with the line of succession for the U.S. government.' After 'witnessing last night,' he urged critics to 'drop the TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.'

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There is a certain whiplash in seeing a Democratic senator deploy the right‑wing epithet 'TDS' to nudge his own side toward Trump's position. But it underlines how quickly arguments about security can reorder political instincts in Washington.

What remains unclear is whether a single, deeply unsettling incident at a hotel is enough to override concerns about precedent, money and heritage. The ballroom's $400 million price tag is not in dispute. Nor is the fact that Trump personally ordered the East Wing demolished to make room for it. What is contested is whether that decision was lawful and whether a vast private‑style venue inside the White House grounds is the right answer to what happened at the Hilton.