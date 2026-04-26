Hours after a gunman stormed the White House Correspondents' Dinner, President Donald Trump stood at the White House podium and used the attack to demand faster construction of his disputed, privately funded White House ballroom complex, a £299 million ($400 million) infrastructure project currently tied up in federal courts.

Trump's response to Saturday's shooting at the Washington Hilton was swift in one direction. He argued it proved the White House needed a new, purpose-built venue with bulletproof glass, drone-proof roofing and a secure bunker beneath it.

He made no announcement of a security review of the existing event, no pledge to reform screening procedures at the Hilton and no commitment to investigate how a suspect armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives had reached the magnetometer checkpoint outside a ballroom holding the president, the vice president and senior Cabinet officials.

The ballroom Trump is championing is no modest renovation. The proposed structure would span 90,000 square feet, making it nearly as large as the entire existing White House complex. It would seat up to 999 guests and, according to Trump, be funded entirely by private donations. He has previously described it as a 'great legacy project' modelled on Versailles and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The project has been the subject of active litigation since Trump ordered the rapid demolition of the East Wing last autumn without first seeking congressional authorisation. The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit in December, arguing that the administration had bypassed mandatory federal review commissions and congressional approval processes.

Last month, US District Judge Richard Leon ruled that construction could not continue without congressional sign-off, though he carved out a narrow exception for actions 'strictly necessary to ensure the safety and security of the White House.'

The Trump administration subsequently argued that the security exception effectively permitted unobstructed building, given that the ballroom's design is built around its protective features. Saturday's shooting, in the administration's framing, strengthened that argument considerably.

Unfortunately, the First Lady and I had to be evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner alongside the President and the entire cabinet.



This event is yet another reason that President @realDonaldTrump’s ballroom should be built! — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) April 26, 2026

Trump's allies moved quickly to reinforce the point: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry posted on X that the evacuation was 'yet another reason that President Trump's ballroom should be built.'

No Security Review as Trump Calls Hilton Inadequate

The White House has not confirmed whether any formal review of security procedures at the Washington Hilton has been initiated. That silence is notable, given that the dinner attracted approximately 2,600 attendees, including the president, the vice president, the Speaker of the House and multiple senior Cabinet figures.

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN that the event's security had been 'almost on the level of a national security event,' given the concentration of officials in one location.

On the contrary - I was there this evening and there was no security to be admitted to the lobby of the hotel. Guests had to simply flash a ticket to a pre-event party or the dinner itself to be let into the premises, which in hindsight was alarming. https://t.co/20bJxOOufa — Caty Payette (@catypayette) April 26, 2026

Independent observers pointed to a gap in the evening's security architecture that predated the attack. Caty Payette, communications director for Senator Martin Heinrich, posted on X that she was present and that 'there was no security to be admitted to the lobby of the hotel. Guests had to simply flash a ticket to a pre-event party or the dinner itself to be let into the premises, which in hindsight was alarming.'

Trump acknowledged this vulnerability directly but drew a different conclusion from it than security experts might have expected. Rather than calling for tighter vetting protocols at future off-site events, he pointed to it as evidence that the Washington Hilton was an unsuitable venue for a president to attend. 'Today, we need levels of security probably nobody has seen before,' he said. The ballroom, he stressed, was the structural answer to that need.

Critics Raise Conflict-of-Interest Concerns as Supporters Back Project

The political response to Trump's pivot was immediate and divided along predictable lines. Conservative commentators, including Meghan McCain and activist Chaya Raichik, who runs Libs of TikTok, amplified the ballroom argument on X, with Raichik posting, 'THIS IS WHY WE NEED TRUMP'S BALLROOM.' Republican Representative Randy Fine of Florida declared that critics of the project should 'never again' raise objections.

I don’t want to hear one more fucking criticism of Trump’s new ballroom at the White House. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 26, 2026

BUILD THE BALLROOM pic.twitter.com/TZWHiCJkzn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 26, 2026

We’d better never again hear a peep from anyone complaining about a White House ballroom. — Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 26, 2026

Critics, however, have consistently noted that the ballroom project carries what they describe as glaring conflicts of interest. Trump has compared the planned structure to his own Mar-a-Lago estate, raising questions about the extent to which the project serves a governmental function versus a personal aesthetic preference.

The Trump administration’s contract governing hundreds of millions of dollars in private donations to build Trump’s White House ballroom shields donors’ identities, excludes the White House from conflict-of-interest protections, and was disclosed only after a lawsuit and a… pic.twitter.com/4TuizWYUdl — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2026

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has further argued that a 90,000-square-foot addition would permanently alter one of the most symbolically significant buildings in American civic life.

Meanwhile, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed that the suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, would be arraigned on Monday on charges including use of a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer.

Dinner Cancelled as Trump Plans Rescheduling

The 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner was cancelled following the evacuation of Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and multiple Cabinet members. Trump announced on Truth Social that the event would be rescheduled within 30 days. It was the first WHCD Trump had attended as a sitting president, having skipped the event entirely during his first term.

Read more Trump Readies Urgent White House Address Following Terrifying Evacuation From Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Trump Readies Urgent White House Address Following Terrifying Evacuation From Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

Trump had come prepared with what he described as a pointed speech for the assembled press. 'I said to my people, this would be the most inappropriate speech ever made,' he told reporters after returning to the White House. 'I don't know if I can ever be as rough as I was going to be tonight.' He had told reporters earlier that he 'fought like hell to stay' at the dinner, but that Secret Service protocol made continued attendance impossible after the shooting.

Whether the rescheduled dinner will be held at the Washington Hilton or at an alternative venue has not been confirmed. What is clear is that Trump intends to use whatever platform emerges from the evening's violence to press his case for the ballroom. 'In light of this evening's events, I ask all Americans to recommit to resolving our differences peacefully,' he wrote on Truth Social. Then he added, separately, that he expected the dinner to be rescheduled 'within the next 30 days.'

With federal courts still ruling on whether Trump can legally build it, Saturday's shooting has given the ballroom its most potent political argument yet — and Trump wasted no time making it.