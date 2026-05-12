A short Oval Office video showing Donald Trump with his face appearing to droop as he sits at his desk has set social media ablaze, reigniting long-running debates about his health and stamina.

The clip, shared widely online, shows the President seated during a White House meeting while speakers address the room, with Trump appearing to close his eyes for several seconds.

Viral Oval Office Clip

In the video, his eyes appear closed and his head tilts slightly forward, prompting immediate reaction from viewers who interpreted the moment as the President struggling to stay awake.

One Democrat commentator, Harry Sisson, shared the footage and claimed, 'Trump fell asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office during a meeting today. This is a real video that should concern every American. He's not fit to serve.'

The clip quickly spread across platforms, with users focusing on Trump's still posture as speakers continued their remarks. Some argued the moment was insignificant and taken out of context, while others insisted it reflected a deeper issue regarding his stamina during official duties.

The footage has not been independently verified as sleep, but its rapid circulation ensured it became a focal point in ongoing political debate.

Donald Trump can barely stay awake during the day.



His mental state is RAPIDLY DECLINING.



He is NOT OKAY.pic.twitter.com/atLDVUR2X0 — Mark Slapinski (@mark_slapinski) May 11, 2026

Reactions online were sharply divided, with critics expressing alarm and supporters pushing back against the interpretation of the video. Some users claimed the moment confirmed what they see as ongoing decline, with one writing, 'He's not fit to serve now, nor was he ever fit to serve.'

Others pointed to the possibility that Trump was simply resting during a lengthy briefing. The split reaction highlights how every public appearance of Trump is now intensely scrutinised, with even brief moments interpreted in dramatically different ways depending on political perspective.

Trump's Ongoing Health Speculation

Concerns intensified after additional footage resurfaced showing Trump appearing to lower his head during remarks by Robert F Kennedy Jr, who was discussing public health initiatives and fitness programmes. Observers noted that Trump appeared largely unresponsive during parts of the speech.

Kennedy spoke about childhood obesity and proposed fitness initiatives, stating that a large proportion of young Americans would not currently qualify for military service. While the discussion continued, Trump appeared still, with eyes closed at moments and minimal visible reaction.

Critics used the clip to reinforce claims of cognitive decline. One viewer wrote, 'You have got to be kidding me. Trump falls asleep while his guest brags about the president's mental fitness.'

Fitness Talk

Amid the growing scrutiny, Trump has continued to promote physical fitness initiatives, including the reinstatement of a Presidential fitness programme aimed at encouraging exercise in schools.

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He signed a proclamation reviving the Presidential Fitness Test Award, which recognises students for performance in activities such as running, sit-ups and endurance challenges.

Speaking at a briefing, Trump joked about his own routine, saying, 'On a personal basis, I work out so much, like, about one minute a day max, if I'm lucky.'

The comment quickly spread online, with critics mocking the remark and linking it back to the viral video. One user said, 'That's when he's busy eating a dozen Big Macs,' while another added, 'One minute a day, I seriously doubt it.'

Trump supporters argue the backlash is exaggerated and politically motivated, pointing out that brief moments of fatigue are common during long public events.

Now, the viral Oval Office clip has become another example of how quickly presidential imagery can fuel national argument, especially in an era where every gesture is dissected in real time.

No official medical concerns have been confirmed, and the White House has not indicated any change in the President's condition or capacity.