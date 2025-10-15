Neo soul and R&B fans mourned the passing of the Grammy-winning artist, D'Angelo, who passed away at 51 from pancreatic cancer.

But some are remembering him for the one music video that changed the trajectory of his career.

Released in 2000, the 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' music video featured a shirtless D'Angelo wearing only a crucifix that turned him into a global sex symbol overnight. Called 'provocative' by music industry critics, fans believe it trapped him into an image he never wanted, even during his death.

Truth Behind D'Angelo's Viral 'Untitled' Video

Appearing nude from the waist up with only a crucifix necklace, D'Angelo's 'Untitled' music video aired during an era dominated by pop groups like 'N Sync and Backstreet Boys.

Directed by Paul Hunter, the idea for the 'Untitled' video came from Dominique Trenier, D'Angelo's manager. According to the New York Times, Trenier explained that the music video was rather 'misunderstood'.

They did not want an onscreen love interest, instead, Trenier explained that he wanted to create an intimate connection between the R&B singer and the viewer. 'Most people think the 'Untitled' video was about sex', Hunter added. 'But my direction was completely opposite of that'.

Initially, D'Angelo was reportedly hesitant about the idea and called it 'completely bonkers', as it ushers in a major shift from his soulful music videos.

While the soulful single helped propel D'Angelo to superstardom, the 'sex symbol' image of him in the 'Untitled' music video changed how the public perceived him.

How D'Angelo's 'Untitled' Music Video Gave Him a Lasting Image

The reaction to D'Angelo's 'Untitled' music video was overwhelming. The media called it one of the most controversial music videos to air in years. Fans also began screaming for D'Angelo to undress during concerts, an attention that left him uneasy.

People reported that D'Angelo grew uncomfortable with being sexualized and the fixation on his physique rather than his artistry. This reportedly pushed D'Angelo into addiction and isolation, halting his creative output for years.

'The whole idea that you'd sold your soul because you're playing the devil's music instead of playing in the church, that's very much part of his issues deep down', the R&B artist's manager stated.

Even then, 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)' earned two Grammy nominations in 2001, winning Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, while Voodoo won Best R&B Album.

D'Angelo After His Controversial 'Untitled' Music Video

D'Angelo withdrew from the spotlight for years and has only returned in 2014 with 'Black Messiah', which went on to win a Grammy for Best R&B album.

Despite the personal cost of the 'Untitled' music video, D'Angelo's influence on neo-soul and R&B remains unmatched.

In the following years, he continued collaborating with musicians, such as Questlove and Q-Tip. As recently as 2024, he also appeared on Jay-Z's 'I Want You Forever' from The Book of Clarence soundtrack.

In the New York Times article, his manager, Trenier, who died in 2016, later admitted that the video's success came with regret. According to him, in the 'general populace's memory, he's the naked dude'.