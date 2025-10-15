The BAFTA-winning historian and broadcaster swaps historical storytelling for high-stakes gameplay in BBC's latest celebrity spin-off.

BAFTA-winning historian, author and broadcaster David Olusoga is stepping far outside his comfort zone — and into the treacherous halls of The Celebrity Traitors. Known for his calm authority and eloquent explorations of the past, Olusoga will now have to rely on a very different set of skills: reading people, keeping secrets and, perhaps, even lying — though he insists he'd be terrible at that.

The BBC's first-ever celebrity edition of The Traitors premieres on Wednesday, 8 October, with Claudia Winkleman once again at the helm. The show brings together a line-up of famous faces competing for up to £100,000 (approximately $135,258) for charity, navigating deception, betrayal and trust, all within a grand Scottish castle straight out of a murder mystery.

And for Olusoga, 55, it's a challenge unlike any other.

Olusoga, best known for acclaimed documentaries such as Black and British: A Forgotten History and A House Through Time, told the BBC that The Celebrity Traitors was the first reality competition he ever considered joining.

'This show is not like anything else I've been asked to do,' he said. 'So many people I know love this show. People who wouldn't normally watch anything like this love The Traitors. Once I started considering the idea, it felt like it could be a really interesting experience.'

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Olusoga moved to the UK at the age of five and studied History at the University of Liverpool before completing postgraduate studies in broadcast journalism. His career has since spanned over two decades, earning him multiple awards — including a BAFTA for Specialist Factual and an OBE for services to history and community integration.

Now, the esteemed historian is ready to test his logic and intuition rather than his knowledge of empires and archives.

Faithful to the Core

When asked whether he'd prefer to be a Faithful or a Traitor, Olusoga didn't hesitate: 'I'd like to be a Faithful for the simple reason that I think I'd be a terrible Traitor. My mind's always wandering off. I think there's a terrible risk that I'd forget I was in deep cover.'

He admits he has 'no strategy at all,' but plans to use his persuasive skills at the round table to his advantage. 'I can see logic, I can build an argument — and hopefully exert some influence,' he said, joking that he always loses at poker because he's too easy to read.

It's an unexpected turn for one of Britain's most respected historical voices — but that's exactly why fans are intrigued. Known for bringing empathy and intellect to complex subjects, Olusoga's entry into the world of bluffing and betrayal may prove one of the series' most fascinating twists.

Whether he remains Faithful or ends up rewriting his own story, one thing's certain: history's most thoughtful storyteller is about to make a little history of his own.