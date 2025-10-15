Oscar-winning actor Natalie Portman is facing a fierce online backlash after comments she made celebrating a peace deal were slammed by critics as 'dehumanising' and 'disgusting.'

While being honoured at France's Lumière Film Festival, the Jerusalem-born star's choice of words in describing the release of hostages and prisoners sparked immediate condemnation from onlookers, who accused her of drawing a false equivalence between civilians and convicted criminals.

The controversy erupted from what was intended to be a heartfelt moment, quickly overshadowing her career tribute and igniting a firestorm on social media, with many questioning the actress' statement.

The 'Swap' Comment Igniting the Natalie Portman Backlash

The contentious remarks were made during an on-stage conversation with Lumière Film Festival director Thierry Frémaux. Asked about her origins, Portman spoke emotionally about the day's news from the Middle East.

Portman stated: 'Well, I'm from Jerusalem, I am born in Jerusalem. So today is a very, very emotional day. To see the end of the war today and the release and the swap of the prisoners and the hostages is really a momentous day, and it feels almost crazy to be talking about anything else except celebrating, hopefully, peace.'

It was her use of the word 'swap' and the equal placement of 'prisoners' and 'hostages' that critics seized upon. Social media platforms were flooded with disapproval, with users on X (formerly Twitter) calling the language deeply offensive.

Many argued that equating hostages, who are captured civilians, with prisoners, who may be convicted terrorists or combatants, is a dangerous and dehumanising act.

Why Critics Are Condemning Natalie Portman's 'Dehumanising' Language

The core of the Natalie Portman backlash centres on the perception that her comments minimised the traumatic experience of hostages. Critics argue that the term 'swap' presents the situation as a simple, morally equivalent exchange, rather than a complex negotiation involving innocent victims of terrorism.

The sentiment was captured in numerous online posts following the circulation of a video of her speech. One user on X wrote that such language 'is not accidental' and serves to equate civilians with combatants, while another slammed the comments as 'disgusting.'

the way these people talk about palestinians is so dehumanising. fuck off https://t.co/A4wYO2hJFQ — ? (@fi_twts) October 13, 2025

brown = prisoners and white = hostages apparently https://t.co/pboYvmYI3s — suri (@suricidal) October 14, 2025

The backlash highlights a deep sensitivity around the rhetoric used by public figures when discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, where specific terminology carries immense political and emotional weight.

A Career Celebration Derailed by the Natalie Portman Backlash

The controversy has cast a significant shadow over Portman's appearance at the festival, which was meant to be a celebration of her extensive career. The event in Lyon is paying tribute to the actor with a retrospective of her work, including a sold-out screening of her Oscar-winning film, Black Swan.

During her appearance, she also spoke about her desire to 'put positivity into the world' through her recent work and reflected on finding artistic independence after growing up as a child actor.

However, these moments have been largely eclipsed by the public's reaction to her off-the-cuff political commentary, turning a planned career honour into a public relations crisis and a focal point of geopolitical debate.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how celebrity statements on sensitive geopolitical issues can quickly ignite public debate, turning moments of honour into intense scrutiny. For ongoing coverage of this story and the latest in entertainment news, follow IBTimes UK.