An employee of a major American drug rehabilitation organisation has filed a staggering $100 million (£75 million) lawsuit, alleging his female boss bullied him into unwanted, early-morning sexual encounters in the workplace. The suit claims the harrowing abuse, which included constant sexual demands and threats, took place for six months.

This high-profile case highlights the critical need for robust workplace protection and accountability, regardless of the genders involved.

Allegations of Coercion and Retaliation

The lawsuit, filed in a New York court, names Saint Joseph's Medical Center and its former female programme chief executive, Michele Poole, as defendants, according to the New York Post. Kian Cooper claims his former boss systematically manipulated and coerced him into a pattern of non-consensual sexual activity, often initiating contact via text messages at all hours. He alleges that the former programme director threatened his career and professional standing if he did not comply with her demands for sex.

The complaint details that Poole would frequently instruct him to meet her at her office on the fourth floor of the building just before his 6 a.m. shift began. Poole allegedly attempted to justify the early morning encounters by invoking the name of former President Barack Obama.

'Barack met Michelle at work. She was his boss. Be presidential ... I think the next text [from you] should be saying Thank you,' Poole allegedly told Cooper, making him feel 'so undervalued.'

The Employee's Desperate Pleas and the Claim of Retaliation

Cooper's attempts to end the alleged abuse were met with escalating pressure, according to court documents. He stated emphatically: 'I asked her to stop, face to face, numerous times, more than 100 times and in text messages about 12 to 14 times.' Despite his repeated refusals, Poole allegedly intensified her abusive behaviour and sexual demands by telling him to 'Find another job.'

Cooper, who is currently employed as a clinical supervisor at St John's, was reportedly desperate to keep his job at the rehabilitation centre due to a past drug conviction. He finally lodged a complaint in February 2024, detailing the psychological toll the alleged abuse had taken. He claimed in the lawsuit that he has since been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and required two medical leaves due to severe stress and anxiety.

Poole has vehemently denied the allegations to The Post, insisting that their six-month affair was entirely mutual, claiming that she has 'proof of the intimate things he sent me.' She also denied the early sexual rendezvous, saying they had 'full staff by 6 a.m.' Poole insisted that she never harmed Cooper and promised to file a countersuit against Cooper.

'I have credible evidence and I will be filing a lawsuit against anyone who slanders me,' she said.

Poole is no longer employed at Saint Joseph's, although Cooper's legal counsel stated that it remains unclear whether she was terminated or allowed to resign.

Why the Lawsuit Is Critical for Accountability

The immense size of the $100 million (£75 million) lawsuit underscores the severity of the allegations and their potential impact on corporate culture. It sends a clear message that organisations can face monumental financial penalties when they fail to protect employees from harassment, even when the power dynamic shifts from the traditionally male-dominated narrative.

This lawsuit is especially significant because it forces a public examination of sexual harassment when the alleged abuser is a woman in a position of authority and the victim is a man. According to Cooper's lawyers, JoAnn Squillace and Stephen Drummond, men are just as much victims of sexual harassment as their female counterparts.

Disturbing Statistics of Alleged Workplace Abuse in the UK and US

The allegations in this suit reflect broader, disturbing trends concerning workplace bullying and abuse across both the US and the UK. A 2024 research study from the UK suggests that workplace abuse is more common than some may realise, with a staggering one in five workers reporting they had experienced bullying or harassment in the last year, with many incidents going unreported.

In the US, similar patterns persist, demonstrating that workplace abuse is a systemic global issue. One-third of workers report being a victim of bullying, harassment, or a similar negative experience, with the majority of incidents alleged to be perpetrated by a direct manager.

The significant figures involved in the New York lawsuit are a stark reminder that men are equally susceptible to becoming victims of sexual harassment in the professional environment, overturning the commonly held perception that only women are targeted. This is also a testament to the financial and human costs of failing to provide a safe and respectful professional environment.

​