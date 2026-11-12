Pro-Palestinian demonstrators threw milk cartons towards a car carrying former US President Joe Biden and chanted 'blood on your hands' as he left Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, 10 November.

Biden, 83, had attended an awards ceremony for his son Hunter alongside former first lady Jill Biden. Irish police subsequently confirmed three arrests.

The unannounced family appearance drew protesters angered by Biden's military and diplomatic support for Israel during the Gaza war. They gathered as Hunter received an honour from its debating society.

Protesters Confront Joe Biden's Departing Car

According to The Journal, milk cartons were thrown towards the vehicle Biden was entering, while close-protection officers held up umbrellas. The newspaper reported that two people moved forward through the crowd as the former president emerged. No injuries to the Bidens were reported.

The Journal reported protesters shouting 'blood on your hands', while video and witness accounts described chants of 'Genocide Joe' and 'shame on you'. The slogans criticised his administration's handling of the conflict.

Just in: Protesters in Dublin, Ireland threw milk cartons at Joe Biden and chanted, “Blood, blood, blood on your hands!”



The Irish don’t mess around with war criminals who fund genocide. pic.twitter.com/EvyCUOaweM — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) November 10, 2026

Harper Alderson, editor of Trinity College Dublin's student newspaper, University Times, told RTÉ the protest grew as the family's cars moved through Front Square. She said students also shouted 'guards off our campus'.

Alderson reported two protesters had been pepper-sprayed by officers. Police had not independently confirmed that account. Separately, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties raised concerns about footage appearing to show an officer striking a restrained demonstrator with a baton.

Trinity spokesperson Catherine O'Mahony said the protest escalated as the family departed, requiring Garda intervention. 'The Biden family left without incident. The protest dispersed soon after,' she said.

Police Confirm Three Arrests After Trinity Protest

An Garda Síochána confirmed that three men were arrested in connection with a public-order incident on 10 November, CBS News reported. One man in his 50s was charged and due to appear in court. Two others were released without charge.

Early reports mentioned two arrests; later police information put the total at three. Police did not say those arrested had thrown the cartons.

Pro palestinian protestors hurled MILK at "Joe biden".



Followed by " BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS" chants.



HE STARTED THE GENOCIDE OF GAZA. pic.twitter.com/ouQcHA7RJZ — Onion Knight (@onionkknight) November 11, 2026

Hunter was at Trinity to accept the College Historical Society's Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse. Founded in 1770 and known as the Hist, it cited his commentary on politics, media and addiction recovery.

In an address later published online, Hunter discussed addiction, family life and scrutiny. 'We are living in an age of bullies,' he said, explaining that the experience came from 'my own scars.'

Biden Meets Irish Premier Amid Cancer Treatment

Biden also met Taoiseach Micheál Martin during the visit. In a message posted on X, Martin praised the former president's Irish ancestry and longstanding relationship with the country. 'We reflected on his strong Irish roots and previous visits, appreciating his lifelong support for Ireland,' he wrote.

The appearance came two days after Biden announced cancer treatment would limit publicity for his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, due for publication on 17 November. Diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in 2025, Biden said doctors were encouraged by his response to treatment.

'Some days are better than others,' he wrote on Sunday, 8 November. 'It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.'