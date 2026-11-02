Paris prosecutors opened an attempted murder inquiry on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after a petrol bomb set a French gendarme's leg on fire during the Paris riots.

The attack happened in eastern Paris on Saturday, 31 October, as demonstrators protested rising living costs and strained public services.

The incident was captured on video as France entered its third consecutive weekend of nationwide demonstrations.

Although most marches were peaceful, clashes erupted as some protesters and security forces confronted each other.

Bystander Helps Burning Officer During Paris Riots

The footage published by Euronews shows an incendiary device exploding near the feet of a gendarme in protective equipment. Flames spread across his lower body as two colleagues rush to extinguish them.

A man wearing a white T-shirt and straw hat then approaches and attempts to put out the fire with his bare hands. Another officer pushes him away and against a wall, apparently mistaking his intervention for a threat.

The injured gendarme, identified only as Captain Alexandre under French regulations, later explained the confusion to Agence France-Presse (AFP). He said officers were under intense pressure and initially believed the man was approaching to attack them.

Paris has gone to another level. Throwing Molotov cocktails at police is attempted murder. This is not a protest anymore, they just want to kill and do something big. Did you see the cop on fire? pic.twitter.com/V6c1G9hLtA — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 31, 2026

The man had actually come to help, Alexandre acknowledged. He expressed gratitude for the intervention and said he wanted to thank him.

Speaking separately to RTL, the gendarme described glass bottles, paving stones and firebombs being thrown towards his unit. He said the burning substance spread across his skin and melted parts of his protective leg equipment.

Despite the alarming images, the officer reportedly sustained minor injuries. That assessment should not be confused with the condition of other personnel hurt during the confrontations.

Prosecutors said preliminary injury reports included second-degree burns, although the full assessment remained incomplete. The gendarmerie told RTL that 13 members of the officer's unit had been injured.

Paris Prosecutors Investigate Three Suspects

The Paris prosecutors' office confirmed on 1 November that it had opened an investigation into attempted murder of people exercising public authority. The inquiry followed reports of incendiary and explosive devices being thrown towards officers during the unrest.

Prosecutors said around 15 gendarmes, as well as police officers, had been targeted. French gendarmes are military police officers who serve as part of the armed forces.

According to AFP's report published by Channel News Asia, investigators were examining photographs and videos shared online to establish who was responsible. Prosecutors singled out three people wearing black bloc-style clothing as suspects.

Their identities had not been disclosed. The clothing description does not establish that they belonged to a particular group or participated in the attack.

No one had been arrested in connection with the petrol-bomb incident when prosecutors issued their initial update. The investigation's classification does not establish guilt or prove that any individual intended to kill an officer.

The footage documents the explosion and the attempts to help the gendarme, but not who threw the device. Prosecutors had not publicly detailed forensic findings or evidence linking the three individuals to it.

France Protests Draw 320,000 Demonstrators

France's Interior Ministry estimated that 320,000 people joined demonstrations nationwide on 31 October, including 70,000 in Paris. That represented a decline from the 410,000 counted a week earlier and 550,000 on 17 October.

The mobilisation began with grievances about schools and education before expanding to higher living costs, inequality and pressure on public services. Organisers brought together students, trade unions and other groups dissatisfied with conditions in France.

Reuters reported that the marches were largely peaceful during the afternoon. Trouble developed later as the crowds dispersed, with confrontations in Paris and other cities, including Lyon and Toulouse.

Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez condemned the violence by some participants, while authorities reported projectiles being thrown at security forces. The clashes were not representative of every protester or every demonstration.

The Interior Ministry subsequently recorded 779 arrests nationally across the protest day and Halloween night. Those figures cover wider public-order incidents and must not be mistaken for arrests over the petrol-bomb attack.

As of Monday, 2 November, prosecutors had singled out three potential suspects, but no arrests linked to the attack had been reported. Investigators were still working to establish who threw the incendiary device and the circumstances surrounding the attack.