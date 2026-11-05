US Secretary of State Marco Rubio could leave President Donald Trump's administration after Republican losses in the midterm elections, according to The Independent, which cited sources expecting him to consider a 2028 presidential campaign.

The British newspaper published its report on 5 November, citing Republican sources in Washington and senior figures in the UK government. Some expected Rubio to leave after the elections, although an administration insider told the newspaper he had shown no signs of wanting to resign.

Administration Rejects Rubio Resignation Report

State Department Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson called the report 'completely baseless fake news from made-up anonymous "sources"' and a 'completely fabricated hoax'. White House spokesperson Davis Ingle dismissed it as 'baseless, false conspiracy theories' about Trump and his administration. Rubio, a former Florida senator who serves as secretary of state and acting national security adviser, has not publicly commented on the latest reports.

Bloomberg separately reported that Rubio and his advisers were reviewing his future options and that he had spoken with White House officials about the possibility of stepping down. People familiar with the discussions said no decision had been made and there was no timetable for a departure.

Bloomberg also reported that Rubio had been asked to remain in his post. Johnson disputed that account, saying Rubio had not discussed leaving his role and would continue serving in the administration.

Sources Differ on Rubio's Political Plans

The Independent cited Republican sources who expected Rubio to leave the administration and prepare for a possible 2028 presidential campaign. One Washington insider said he needed to 'distance himself from the Iran war and pin that one on Trump', suggesting the conflict could complicate his presidential ambitions.

Republicans and UK officials had also noticed Rubio taking a quieter role on Iran despite serving as the administration's top diplomat, The Independent reported. A senior UK government source said Rubio would make a strong presidential candidate and expected him to run. A Rubio ally argued that he could not campaign effectively while serving as secretary of state, describing him as 'definitely ahead of' Vice President JD Vance.

The Independent also cited sources who expected as many as five Cabinet officials to leave after the election. But another source close to the White House suggested Rubio might stay to provide stability within the government.

Democrats Take Control of Both Chambers

Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in the 3 November midterm elections, ending Republican control of both chambers. Reuters and The Associated Press reported that high living costs and the administration's handling of the Iran war were among the issues driving voter dissatisfaction.

The new Congress is due to convene in January, when Democrats will take control of congressional committees and gain greater power to scrutinise the administration.

Rubio had previously played down speculation about a 2028 presidential campaign. In September, he said he had 'no plans at this time' to run and was '100 per cent focused' on his government responsibilities. The Independent also reported that he had indicated he would stand aside if Vance entered the race.

Rubio has not announced plans to leave the administration. Bloomberg reported that no decision had been made and no departure timetable had been set.