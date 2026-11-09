President Donald Trump confirmed he co-owns World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency company he said his sons run, but said, 'I know nothing about it,' when questioned about foreign investors connected to the United Arab Emirates during a CBS News interview broadcast on 8 November 2026.

The exchange with New York Times opinion columnist Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes brought renewed attention to a $500 million agreement involving Aryam Investment 1, an investment vehicle backed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's national security adviser. Aryam agreed to acquire a 49% stake in World Liberty under an agreement signed by Eric Trump on 16 January 2025, four days before his father's inauguration.

Trump Defends His Ownership of World Liberty Financial

Douthat asked Trump about his relationship with World Liberty, noting that one of his sons managed or helped manage the cryptocurrency company. When Douthat described him as a co-owner, Trump replied: 'That's correct, yeah.'

The interviewer then pointed to investors connected to the UAE government and asked whether Trump would consider a similar arrangement involving former President Joe Biden corrupt. Trump initially referred to Biden's business dealings before explaining: 'I'm gonna tell you why. Because I know nothing about it.'

Douthat challenged Trump to divest from the company. Trump responded that most of his money was given to major Wall Street firms to invest, including through index funds. He then argued that his sons should not have to suspend their businesses during his presidency. 'My sons run the company,' he said, adding that it was difficult to tell them not to do business for four years because he was president.

Asked whether foreign investors seeking favourable treatment from the US government might believe they were buying influence through their investments in a company Trump co-owned, the president replied: 'I don't know. But that's true, look, every president has a problem.'

Eric Trump Signed the $500 Million UAE-Linked Deal

The Wall Street Journal detailed the transaction on 31 January 2026, citing company documents and people familiar with the agreement.

Of the initial $250 million instalment, $187 million went to Trump family entities, $31 million to entities affiliated with the family of World Liberty co-founder Steve Witkoff, and another $31 million to an entity linked to co-founders Zak Folkman and Chase Herro. The Journal could not determine how the second $250 million instalment, due by 15 July 2025, was distributed.

The transaction also placed two G42 executives on World Liberty's five-member board: Martin Edelman, the company's general counsel, and Peng Xiao, its chief executive. G42 is chaired by Tahnoon, who is also the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under the agreement, Aryam was not entitled to proceeds from future WLFI token sales, according to the Journal.

Aryam became World Liberty's largest shareholder and its only known investor outside the company's founders. Its investment did not, however, give it rights to future WLFI token sales, which were the company's only source of revenue when the agreement was signed.

Eric Trump said the deal did not give either party access to government decision-making or influence over policy. A person familiar with Tahnoon's investment said it had not been discussed with President Trump during due diligence or afterwards, and that no G42 funds were used.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Trump's assets were held in a trust managed by his children and that there were 'no conflicts of interest'. The Journal also reported that White House counsel David Warrington said the president had no involvement in business deals that would implicate his constitutional responsibilities.

The Journal's account identified $187 million in payments to Trump family entities and two G42 executives who joined World Liberty's board. The CBS interview, meanwhile, recorded Trump's confirmation of co-ownership and his statement about the foreign investors. It did not establish when he learned of the Aryam agreement or whether he was briefed on its terms.