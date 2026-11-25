HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will move annual tax code notices online for 3.5 million people from February 2027, but the change applies only to existing users of its app or Personal Tax Account.

The notices will be sent digitally to customers who use one of those services but have not opted to go paperless. The change does not apply to people who do not use HMRC's online services, who will continue to receive their notices by post.

Customers whose tax code has changed can still request a paper copy. People who need communications in braille, large print or audio will continue to receive them in their chosen format.

The switch is part of HMRC's Digitising Post Programme, announced on 24 November 2026. The department is urging customers to check that their email address is up to date so they can be notified when documents are available online.

The Cost of Sending Notices by Post

Of the 17.5 million tax code notices issued ahead of 6 April 2026, 34 per cent were digital. A further 11.5 million were sent by post, at a cost of more than £8.2 million.

The figures show the scale of the existing postal service, as well as the proportion of notices already being handled digitally. HMRC's planned change will affect 3.5 million customers who have an online account or use the app but have not yet opted to receive correspondence without paper.

The department has committed to saving £50 million a year in printing and postage costs from the 2028-29 tax year. It says making notices digital by default for existing online users is the first step towards that annual saving.

James Murray, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said the shift would modernise HMRC's service and reduce the amount of taxpayers' money spent on printing and postage.

How the Change Affects Customers

Customers who want to receive notices digitally should download the HMRC app or log in to their Personal Tax Account and provide an up-to-date email address. HMRC says customers should keep that address current so they can be notified when documents are ready to view online.

People who view their tax code online can see changes during the year immediately, rather than waiting for a letter to arrive. They can also view their Pay As You Earn (PAYE) information in one place and tell the department if anything is missing from their details.

HMRC said recent improvements to its digital tax code service include explanations of why a code has changed. The department said those changes had reduced the need for customers to contact it by 40 per cent.

Paper copies remain available to anyone whose tax code has changed, while customers who need information in braille, large print or audio will continue to receive it in their chosen format.

Monitoring Take-Up and Warning About Scams

HMRC said it would monitor how the 3.5 million customers respond to the change. It will track whether they view their tax code online, contact the department or ask for a paper copy.

The findings will help inform a wider rollout of digital communications. The department has not specified how the findings will shape the timing or scope of any further changes.

HMRC also reminded customers to be wary of unexpected calls or messages claiming to be from the department. It advised people to take time to check whether a request is genuine before sharing personal information. Genuine contact details and advice on spotting scams are available on GOV.UK.