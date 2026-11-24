The Canal & River Trust has said there was 'no significant algae growth' at Marsh Lane Canal Basin in Walsall when 38-year-old Jody Brown drowned on 3 May 2026.

The Canal & River Trust later identified the green surface growth as duckweed, a naturally occurring aquatic plant. In October, the Trust removed around 30 bags of the vegetation after concerns that its thick coverage could make the water resemble grass.

The statement came in response to a coroner's report warning of a significant risk of future deaths unless safety concerns at the site were addressed.

Area Coroner Joanne Lees raised concerns that algae could make the water's edge difficult to distinguish from the adjacent pedestrian area, creating the impression that the footpath or grassed surface continued over the water.

Canal & River Trust Disputes Algae Concerns

According to the BBC's report on 23 November 2026, the Trust said it regularly carried out maintenance to manage algae and surface growth. Its records, it maintained, showed 'no significant algae growth' when Brown died.

The assessment contrasts with concerns in Lees' Prevention of Future Deaths report, dated 21 August 2026. The coroner noted that algae accumulation had previously been identified as an issue in 2019.

Similar non-fatal incidents were reported at the basin in 2019 and 2022, alongside other cases of people inadvertently entering the water.

Coroner Warns of Further Deaths at Walsall Canal Basin

In her report, published by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary, Lees identified concerns about inadequate lighting, insufficient warning signs and the absence of safety railings or other physical barriers.

She also raised the lack of public rescue equipment, including life rings, throw lines and rescue poles, as well as readily accessible ladders or other means of escaping the water.

The report was sent to Walsall Council and the Canal & River Trust, which were asked to respond within 56 days, detailing action taken or proposed and providing an implementation timetable.

CCTV Shows Mother Walking Into Canal Before Drowning

According to the coroner's report, Brown entered the canal in the early hours of 3 May after leaving a nearby Premier Inn.

CCTV showed her leaving the hotel alone at approximately 01:10 BST, carrying a bag and a drink. She appeared unsteady while looking at her mobile phone before walking from the paved area into the water.

Witnesses heard calls for help and assisted in recovering her, but attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The recorded medical cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest due to drowning, with extreme alcohol intoxication listed as the underlying cause.

Family Calls for Safety Barriers

Brown's brother, Paul Clarke, launched a petition calling for barriers or safety fencing around the basin. The BBC reported that it had attracted more than 700 signatures at the time of its report.

Clarke said he had seen children fall into the same section of the canal and described the water's surface as resembling grass. He told the BBC: 'The canal is quite dangerous... I live right by it myself.'

Council and Trust Review Safety Measures

In its response to the coroner, Walsall Council said yellow markings had been painted around the basin's perimeter in September to make the water's edge more visible. It also said a lighting inspection had found conditions satisfactory following upgrades in 2024.

The Canal & River Trust told the Express & Star that permanent warning signs and a buoy displaying 'Deep Water' were already in place. Illuminated signs identifying emergency escape ladders had also been installed in August 2026.

The Trust said permanent barriers would need to be assessed against navigation, maintenance, public access and heritage considerations. It confirmed it would work with the council to review possible safety measures.