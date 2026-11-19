Police chiefs have warned that a UK police funding crisis is pushing forces across England and Wales towards a point where maintaining core services could become increasingly difficult, with nine forces seeking exceptional financial support (EFS) from the government. Senior officers said rising demand, population growth and increasingly complex investigations had placed severe financial pressure on policing.

Paul Sanford, chief constable of Norfolk Police and finance lead for the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), said forces applying for EFS believed they were close to a point where their ability to deliver core services could no longer be sustained.

Sanford identified the nine forces seeking support as Durham, Cleveland, Greater Manchester, Wiltshire, Bedfordshire, South Yorkshire, Gloucestershire, Lincolnshire and Norfolk.

UK Police Funding Crisis Deepens as Forces Struggle To Maintain Services

The news came after police leaders highlighted the scale of financial pressures facing forces, despite government claims that funding had increased. The Home Office said police funding had reached a historic high of £18.5 billion and pointed to reforms designed to improve financial resilience.

Police chiefs argue that additional funding has not matched rising demand. Sanford said forces were dealing with larger populations and more complex cases involving sexual offending, historic investigations and civil orders.

'Demand has gone up, population has increased. There is a growth in complex cases, sexual offending and historic inquiries, and civil orders. All of those are the right thing to do, but they've not come with the funding required,' Sanford said.

'That is why you see the retreat from the streets. Policing is in worse financial shape now than it has been for decades.'

Officer numbers fell from 148,536 in June 2024 to 147,822 by March 2026, according to figures cited by police leaders. Senior officers expect the number to fall further as forces manage continued financial pressures.

The NPCC has warned that the projected funding gap facing forces by 2030 has increased from £3 billion to £4.3 billion. Police chiefs said 43 forces used £300 million from reserves in the last year, with some of that money used to maintain services rather than fund investment.

Bedfordshire Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said the force would have to reduce services if it did not receive additional financial support.

'If I don't get the money, the impact would be to degrade services,' he said.

Rodenhurst said Bedfordshire Police, which has 1,486 officers, had hundreds fewer officers than he believed it needed. He added that the force was receiving around 1,000 more 999 calls a month compared with the previous year.

UK Police Funding Crisis Raises Concerns Over Future Service Levels

One major pressure facing forces is the government's early release scheme for prisoners, introduced to ease overcrowding in prisons. The NPCC has predicted that the scheme could contribute to a rise in crime of up to 6 per cent, increasing pressure on police responses.

Wiltshire Chief Constable Catherine Roper said forces had already reduced costs wherever possible.

'We've taken the efficiencies we can out of the system. The wiggle room we have is leaner,' she said.

The warnings come as police leaders prepare to meet Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood at the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners conference.

The government has argued that wider police reform could help address long-term financial challenges. Some senior officers have backed proposals to reduce the number of police forces in England and Wales, although any savings from structural reforms would take years to materialise.

A Home Office spokesperson said: 'Since the election, we have increased funding to policing by £2 billion. Police force funding this year is at a historic high of £18.5 billion.'

The spokesperson added: 'We have established the Financial Resilience Framework to ensure a consistent approach to assessing financial resilience in policing.'

They also said the government was reviewing the police funding formula to ensure the system remained fair and continued to prioritise public safety.