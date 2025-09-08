In early September, industry experts, brands, and tech lovers from around the world came together in Berlin for IFA — one of the biggest consumer tech shows. The event once again highlighted the latest breakthroughs in technology.

Ulike, a leading name in beauty tech, took part in the show through multiple events. It sponsored the Beauty Hub, presented at ShowStoppers, and spoke at the Dream Stage.

Across all three experiences, the brand showcased its latest tech, spotlighting the Air 10 IPL hair removal device and the ReGlow LED face mask.

The company's best-seller, Air 10, offers up to 96% hair reduction in just two weeks and requires only 10 minutes for a full-body session, making it ideal for people with busy schedules. It is lightweight, portable, and sturdy, which means it's ideal for both at-home and on-the-go use.

ReGlow is the brand's first-ever LED therapy mask designed to deliver firmer, brighter, and smoother skin in under a month. It is powered by 272 LED lights — double the industry average — and provides a one-stop solution to consumers' most pressing skin needs.

Beauty Hub

On 5 September, from 10:00 to 18:00, in Hall 17, IFA debuted its first-ever Beauty Hub this year — centred around merging beauty with tech — with Ulike as the official sponsor. The hub showcased smart beauty tech in skincare, haircare and self-care, while offering interactive experiences and hands-on demos. The space was designed particularly for Gen Z and beauty tech enthusiasts.

Visitors experienced Ulike's latest clinical-grade beauty devices firsthand, guided by the company's beauty tech specialists. Members of the media had the opportunity to test products and receive personalised skincare recommendations.

ShowStoppers

Ulike also exhibited its latest tech at ShowStoppers, IFA's official media reception, held on 4 September, from 18:00 to 21:00, in the South Entrance Hall. This event brought together over 70 brands and gave visitors hands-on demos of a wide range of consumer tech, along with the opportunity to connect directly with Ulike executives.

Dream Stage

Ulike took the spotlight at the Dream Stage on 8 September, from 12:30 to 13:00, in Hall 25. This session explored global and European beauty tech trends and delved into the brand's journey as a market leader.

The company's Europe GM spoke about Ulike's vision, its innovation philosophy, and the European market strategy. A key B2B partner joined the stage to share insights on collaboration and localisation strategies.

Media attendees received an exclusive look at Ulike's latest innovations, including the Air 10, the ReGlow LED Mask, and the Air 3, a predecessor to the Air 10. The talk also introduced sister brands JMOON and GEMO, offering a complete view of Ulike's vision for the future of beauty.