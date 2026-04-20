Across the United States, conversations about taxes are taking on a different tone this year. In private homes, workplaces and online communities, a growing number of Americans say they are considering refusing to pay their federal taxes as a form of protest over what's happening in Iran.

For many of them, the issue goes beyond money. Supporters describe the idea as a political statement aimed at government policies they strongly oppose. Complaints range from US military actions abroad to immigration enforcement operations and broader federal spending priorities. Tax professionals caution that the risks involved are often misunderstood. Refusing to pay federal taxes can lead to substantial penalties and, in serious cases, even criminal charges.

A Personal Protest

For Jovan Granado-Gomez, a 25-year-old cook in Phoenix, the issue arose while completing employment paperwork earlier this year. While filling out his W-4 tax form, he selected the option marked 'exempt,' which instructs employers not to withhold federal income taxes from an employee's pay cheque.

Granado-Gomez later explained online that the decision was intentional. He said he did not want his earnings supporting policies he disagrees with, including US military tensions involving Iran and immigration enforcement carried out by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Later, he posted a short video on TikTok, encouraging others to consider similar action. The video quickly became part of a broader online discussion that has been gaining attention in recent months.

Online Interest Is Growing

Data suggests the conversation is spreading largely through social media platforms. Data from Muck Rack show that posts mentioning a 'tax strike' have reached tens of millions of users this year. Search data compiled by Semrush also indicates a rise in online queries related to tax protest strategies.

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The motivations vary widely among people participating in the discussion. Some cite dissatisfaction with foreign policy decisions, particularly tensions involving Iran. Others focus on immigration enforcement, federal spending priorities or broader frustration with political leadership.

Craig Kasamis, a heavy machinery instructor from Ventura, California, has also spoken publicly about the topic through his podcast. A short video clip discussing the idea drew close to one million views on Instagram. Even so, Kasamis has encouraged listeners to understand the potential legal consequences before taking any action.

Tax Professionals Warn of Serious Penalties

Tax specialists say refusing to pay taxes can trigger consequences that escalate quickly.

'There is no conscientious objector status when it comes to taxes,' said Hannah Cole, a financial adviser who works with freelance professionals and artists. Disagreeing with government policy does not remove the legal obligation to pay federal taxes, she explained.

Penalties for unpaid taxes can begin accumulating immediately. The Internal Revenue Service typically charges a monthly failure-to-pay penalty of 0.5 per cent of the outstanding amount. Over time, that penalty can grow to as much as 25 per cent of the unpaid taxes. Separate penalties apply to individuals who fail to file a tax return at all. Those fines are generally higher, reaching five per cent of unpaid taxes per month, also capped at 25 per cent.

Interest is added on top of both penalties and compounds daily. David Kang, whose company operates the tax platform Keeper Tax, said more customers have recently begun asking whether refusing to pay taxes could serve as a form of protest.

'The guidance hasn't changed,' Kang said. 'People should file accurately and pay what they owe.'

'Voluntary Compliance'

Part of the confusion surrounding the issue stems from how the US tax system is sometimes described online. Some social media videos claim federal taxes are technically 'voluntary', suggesting that citizens can legally choose whether to pay them. That interpretation is incorrect.

Erin Collins has previously clarified that the phrase 'voluntary compliance' refers to the process used to collect taxes. Under that system, individuals calculate their own tax liability and report it to the government. The legal requirement to file tax returns and pay taxes still applies. Failing to meet that obligation can lead to audits, financial penalties and, in severe cases, criminal prosecution.

Limited Evidence Of A Large Movement

Despite the attention the topic receives online, there is little evidence that large numbers of Americans are actually refusing to pay taxes. Data from Muck Rack suggests that only tens of thousands of social media users have posted about participating in a tax strike.

Meanwhile, figures from the US Department of the Treasury indicate federal tax revenue remains strong. The department reports that roughly $2.1 trillion in tax revenue has been collected so far during the 2026 fiscal year—about 11 per cent higher than the same period last year.

Historically, tax protest movements have struggled to create lasting political change. Stephanie Hunter McMahon, who studies tax policy, has noted that similar campaigns emerged during the era of the Vietnam War. Most of those efforts ultimately failed to alter government policy.

Even if the tax strike discussion remains relatively small, it highlights broader tensions in American political life. For many people discussing the idea online, the conversation appears less about avoiding taxes and more about expressing dissatisfaction with government decisions. Whether those discussions will translate into meaningful political change remains uncertain. What tax professionals say is clear, however, is that refusing to pay federal taxes can bring consequences that extend far beyond a symbolic protest.