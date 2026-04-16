Every spring, millions of Americans sit down to file their tax returns and wonder the same thing: could this bill have been lower? For many households, the answer is yes. But by the time tax season arrives, the window for most meaningful changes has already closed. The tax system in the US looks at income, spending and financial decisions made between 1 January and 31 December of the previous year. By the time April arrives, those numbers are already fixed.

That is why tax planning is often treated as a year-round exercise rather than a last-minute task. Reviewing finances early can help households reduce their taxable income, capture deductions, and avoid surprises next year.

According to guidance compiled by personal finance writer Rachel Christian, several straightforward moves made during the year can make a noticeable difference at filing time. Here are six practical steps to consider.

Check Your Tax Withholding

For many employees, taxes are deducted automatically from each pay cheque. This is known as withholding. Yet the amount taken out does not always match a household's final tax liability. If too little tax is withheld, a person may face an unexpected bill when filing a return. In some cases, there may also be penalties for underpayment. On the other hand, if too much tax is withheld, the government effectively holds that money until a refund is issued.

Adjusting withholding is usually done through a W-4 form submitted to an employer. The form can be updated at any point during the year. Life events often make a review worthwhile. Marriage, birth of a child, or taking on multiple jobs can change a household's tax position. Checking withholding early may help avoid a financial surprise next spring.

Increase Retirement Contributions

One widely used strategy for lowering taxable income is contributing to retirement accounts. Money placed into a traditional 401(k) or a traditional individual retirement account is generally deducted from taxable income for that year. In simple terms, increasing contributions can reduce reported income. For 2026, employees can contribute up to $24,500 to a 401(k) plan. The limit for an IRA stands at $7,500, with higher allowances available for people aged 50 and above.

For small business owners and freelancers, options such as Solo 401(k) plans or SEP IRAs can also offer tax advantages while building long-term savings.

Use Health and Dependent Care Accounts

Health-related savings accounts can also reduce taxable income. A health savings account, or HSA, allows individuals with high-deductible health insurance plans to set aside pre-tax money for medical costs. Contributions lower taxable income, and withdrawals used for eligible healthcare expenses are generally tax-free.

For 2026, HSA contribution limits are $4,400 for individuals and $8,750 for families. Flexible spending arrangements, commonly called FSAs, provide similar tax benefits for certain healthcare expenses. Another version, the dependent care FSA, can help families cover childcare or elder care costs using pre-tax income. These programmes may not suit every household. However, for many families, they provide both convenience and tax savings.

Track Expenses Throughout the Year

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Organisation may not sound exciting, but it can make a meaningful difference at tax time. Most Americans now claim the standard deduction, which in 2026 stands at $16,100 for single filers and $32,200 for married couples filing jointly. For those taxpayers, tracking every receipt may not provide additional benefits.

However, the situation changes for freelancers, small business owners, landlords or anyone planning to itemise deductions. Keeping digital records throughout the year can simplify filing and help ensure legitimate deductions are not overlooked. Many people now use accounting tools or simple spreadsheets to record expenses monthly rather than reconstructing a year of spending at the last minute.

Plan Investment Taxes Carefully

Investors also have opportunities to manage tax exposure. One key factor is how long an investment is held before it is sold. Assets held for more than a year are generally taxed at long-term capital gains rates, which are typically lower than rates applied to short-term profits.

For many taxpayers, long-term gains fall into a 15 per cent bracket, while short-term gains are taxed at ordinary income rates. Some investors also use a strategy known as tax-loss harvesting. This involves selling underperforming assets to offset gains elsewhere in a portfolio. If losses exceed gains, up to $3,000 can typically be deducted from income each year, with additional losses carried forward.

Cryptocurrency investors face similar reporting rules. Transactions involving digital assets are increasingly documented through tax forms issued by brokers and exchanges.

Review Major Life Changes

Finally, tax planning should reflect changes in life circumstances. A growing family may qualify for childcare-related credits or benefits. Starting freelance work could require quarterly tax payments. Moving to another state may change local tax obligations.

Even age milestones can matter. For example, once a dependent child turns 17, eligibility for certain tax credits may end. Each of these developments can shift a household's tax position. Reviewing them early allows time to adjust before the year closes.

Planning Ahead Pays Off

Tax season often feels like an exam for financial decisions made months earlier. Small actions taken today can shape next year's outcome. Adjusting withholding, increasing retirement savings or keeping better records may appear modest. Yet over time, these steps can translate into meaningful savings. For taxpayers hoping to reduce next year's bill, the message is straightforward. The best time to plan for taxes is long before the forms arrive.