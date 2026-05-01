An ex-JPMorgan employee, identified by insiders as Chirayu Rana, is facing accusations of concocting a series of sexual harassment claims against a senior bank official. New York Post reports that the bank's own probe into the matter concluded without finding any proof of the alleged offences.

Several insiders have informed New York Post that the individual behind this week's explosive legal action against Lorna Hajdini is 35-year-old Rana, who currently holds a principal position at the investment company Bregal Sagemount.

Explosive Allegations and Tabloid Reports

In a legal claim submitted on Monday using the 'John Doe' alias, the plaintiff alleged that the 37-year-old executive director forced him into a 'sex slave' dynamic. He claimed she used drugs like Rohypnol and Viagra to control him, while reportedly using his year-end bonus as leverage to ensure he cooperated.

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Daily Mail first published the account on Wednesday night, drawing on graphic claims from a legal filing that has since been pulled for 'corrections'. Relying on those now-deleted documents, the tabloid detailed how Hajdini—who leads the bank's leveraged finance desk—allegedly showed up at Rana's home without warning and coerced him into sexual acts.

Denials and the Internal Investigation

Hajdini responded to the claims in a statement from her legal team provided to New York Post, asserting that she flatly rejects every accusation. She maintained that no improper behaviour ever occurred with the claimant and noted that she has never set foot in the place where the supposed assault happened.

Rana, on the other hand, claims the alleged pressure began soon after he joined the JPMorgan leveraged-finance desk in early 2024.

🚨 BREAKING: JPMorgan Exec Lorna Hajdini Sued for Sexual Harassment, Drugging & Racial Abuse Allegations



DETAILS:

A married Asian male banker (Senior VP) has filed a bombshell lawsuit in New York accusing his boss, 37-year-old Lorna Hajdini (Executive Director in Leveraged… pic.twitter.com/mIS4Tma6g1 — Alif Nazar (@Alif_ARNS) April 30, 2026

Insiders revealed that he first raised an internal grievance in May 2025, citing mistreatment based on his gender and race, alongside an abuse of authority. Sources suggest he then attempted to secure a departure deal worth several million dollars. The legal action also targeted JPMorgan Chase directly, claiming the firm lashed out against him and neglected to conduct a thorough inquiry into his reports.

JPMorgan firmly rejected every allegation brought against it. Meanwhile, Daniel J. Kaiser, the lawyer identified in New York County Supreme Court records as acting for 'John Doe', did not respond to messages from New York Post for his perspective.

A representative for the bank, while declining to confirm the claimant's identity, explained that an extensive review by HR and internal counsel yielded no proof of the allegations. This investigation reportedly involved a detailed check of the team's digital footprint, including email correspondence and telephone logs.

Questions Over Workplace Hierarchy

'Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations,' the spokesperson said.

New York Post has further established that Hajdini was not actually Rana's supervisor. Instead, the pair were peers within the leveraged finance department, a unit responsible for handling major corporate takeovers, mergers, and buyouts.

NEW: The allegations that JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini turned her staffer into her “s*x slave” are fabricated, according to the New York Post.



The outlet reports that 35-year-old Chirayu Rana is the man who brought the lawsuit.



The man accused Hajdini of forcing him to… pic.twitter.com/nk9ZhNyYiG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 30, 2026

According to those with knowledge of the situation, Hajdini was under the supervision of managing director Brandon Graffeo, while Rana's direct manager was another managing director, Jon Wolter. This professional structure suggests she would have lacked the authority to influence the amount of his yearly bonus.

Differing Reputations and Professional Backgrounds

One peer recalled Rana—a Rutgers alumnus and former basketball player—as being 'socially awkward', though noting he 'met the requirements' to stay employed at the firm. Meanwhile, associates of Hajdini, who remains in her role at JPMorgan, described her as 'a top performer' within the company. 'He has tarnished her with a complete fabrication,' remarked one supporter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Hajdini's LinkedIn page reveals that the NYU Stern School of Business alumna and wine enthusiast dedicates her hours outside the office to volunteering for Minds Matter. This non-profit organisation supports students from low-income backgrounds in reaching their goals of attending university.

Public records connect Rana to a residence in the Kips Bay area of Manhattan as well as a family property in Fairfax County, Virginia, valued at $1.7 million. Before his time at JPMorgan, Rana's extensive path through the financial sector saw him hold positions at Houlihan Lokey, Credit Suisse, TCG Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley, and The Carlyle Group.

He currently serves as a principal at Bregal Sagemount, a New York investment house headed by former Goldman Sachs executive Gene Yoon, which focuses on software, healthcare IT, and financial services. A trial date for the matter has yet to be scheduled.