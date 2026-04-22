A case reported by The Telegraph highlighted how a taxpayer was told to repay approximately £1,250 (around $1,625) nearly six years after receiving a tax refund. The refund related to a pension correction payment made in 2020. The individual had received funds from pension provider LV= after an initial miscalculation, and HMRC had processed a refund at that time. The taxpayer's late husband, who was a former accountant, had applied for the refund, which was paid out without issue.

For several years, this appeared final. However, in 2026, HMRC sent a letter demanding the money back, claiming the refund should have been included in the 2020–21 self-assessment. The notice required repayment within 30 days, a deadline that caught the taxpayer off guard. Such cases raise questions about whether HMRC can revisit past refunds after so many years and under what circumstances.

Read more Still Waiting on Your Tax Refund? Here's How to Track It After the 2026 Deadline Still Waiting on Your Tax Refund? Here's How to Track It After the 2026 Deadline

Why Does HMRC Request Repayments Years Later?

According to Charlene Young, a pensions and savings specialist at AJ Bell, such situations can occur under the DRIER process: Duty Repaid In Error Refunded. This process is used when HMRC believes a repayment was made in error and cannot be rectified through usual record corrections. Young explained that the terminology relates to a technical classification within pension tax rules, often involving small or trivial sums. While the language may sound dismissive, it signifies a specific type of pension withdrawal where HMRC later seeks to recover what it considers an overpayment.

In practice, HMRC might conclude that a repayment was made incorrectly and demand its return, even years after the initial payment. This can happen if HMRC's records show an inconsistency or if a mistake was made during processing. The process reflects HMRC's ability to adjust past tax records if they determine an error occurred.

Responding to HMRC Demands

Tax advisers emphasise that no taxpayer should ignore an HMRC repayment notice. The standard response window is 30 days, and failure to act can lead to interest charges, currently around 7.75 percent, and even enforcement action. The first step is to ensure the letter's authenticity. Citizens Advice recommends verifying the request through official channels, such as HMRC's online portal or direct contact with verified details. This helps prevent falling victim to scams or fraudulent claims.

It is also advisable to review the reasons provided. HMRC should clearly explain how they believe the overpayment occurred, which can sometimes stem from incorrect data, changes in personal circumstances, or miscalculations. If the overpayment is confirmed, taxpayers are generally required to repay it. However, HMRC offers options such as Time to Pay arrangements, allowing repayment in instalments if immediate full payment would cause hardship.

Challenging HMRC Decisions

Taxpayers have the right to dispute repayment demands if they believe there has been an error. According to Citizens Advice, a formal challenge can be made through a process called mandatory reconsideration. This involves asking HMRC to review its decision, particularly if records were not updated correctly or if the taxpayer provided accurate information that was overlooked.

The scope of HMRC's review depends on the circumstances. Usually, they can revisit tax years within the last four years for genuine mistakes. If there is suspected carelessness, this period extends to six years. For offshore or more complex cases, the limit can extend up to twelve years. This means that even older claims may still be subject to review, emphasising the importance of keeping proper records.

Why Keeping Records Is Crucial

Experts stress the importance of retaining financial documents for at least six years. Tax returns, pension statements, and correspondence from HMRC can be vital if a dispute arises. These records help verify whether a repayment request is valid and support any challenge to HMRC's decision.