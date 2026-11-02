US Vice President JD Vance has been roasted online over his Halloween costume, with one critic declaring he would 'never be president' after he dressed as Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter.

The 42-year-old Republican shared a playful Halloween video featuring his infant son Alex, but the light-hearted family moment quickly drew mixed reactions online. While some users praised the father-and-son appearance, others poked fun at Vance's costume, wig, and political image. The video surfaced just days before the 3 November midterm elections, with Republicans defending their narrow House majority as Democrats sought to regain control of Congress.

Vance's Dumbledore Costume Draws Mixed Reactions Online

Vance appeared in a long grey wig and wizard's robe while holding Alec, who was dressed as Dobby, the house elf from the popular fantasy franchise. 'Hey guys, Vice President Dumbledore here with little Dobby the Elf,' Vance told viewers. 'Wishing you a Happy Halloween. Have fun, be safe, eat a lot of candy.' Alec, born in July, wore a knitted hat featuring the character's distinctive oversized ears.

What appeared to be a good-natured holiday greeting drew criticism from some social media users. 'Holy s***. This dude will never be president,' one critic wrote. 'JD Vance literally just keeps hitting all new lows,' another commented.

Some critics also resurfaced photographs circulated during the 2024 election campaign that appeared to show Vance wearing a blonde wig during his Yale Law School years. 'Not the first time this weirdo has put on a wig,' one user remarked. 'Diva sure loves a wig,' another joked, while a third added, 'Any excuse to wear a wig.' The comments reflected ridicule from some online critics rather than any broader measure of voters' views.

Others defended Vance, arguing he was simply a father enjoying Halloween with his child. 'Do you know how many US dads do this exact same thing because..... they are f***ing dads? STFU,' one user wrote. 'Vice President Dumbledore and baby Dobby is the most wholesome thing on the timeline today,' another added.

Vance Faces Fresh Scrutiny Over Earlier Remarks

The criticism comes at a politically sensitive moment for Vance as Republicans approach a closely watched midterm election. The vice president has been campaigning for Republican candidates, but his recent public appearances have also drawn criticism.

During a Fox News town hall in Fort Worth, Texas, broadcast on 29 October, Vance faced criticism after referencing Republican Senator Jon Husted's backside at the start of his response to a student's question about housing affordability. The remark followed an earlier exchange in which host Jesse Watters asked Vance about President Donald Trump's repeated compliments about Husted's physique. Critics described the response as tone-deaf, questioning why Vance brought up the joke during a discussion about the financial pressures facing young Americans.

A Family Halloween With a Personal Backstory

Despite the criticism, Vance's costume was part of a coordinated family celebration inspired by his children's enthusiasm for Harry Potter. A family photograph showed Second Lady Usha Vance dressed as the Sorting Hat, while their eldest son, Ewan, was dressed as Harry Potter. Their other children, Vivek and Mirabel, wore spider and dragon costumes.

It was also Alec's first Halloween since his birth in July. The couple announced in January that they were expecting their fourth child. Vance later revealed that he had wanted another baby for years, while his wife had previously been reluctant amid the demands of public life. Vance has also discussed how Charlie Kirk's death influenced family conversations about having another child.

Usha later told CBS News Sunday Morning that Erika Kirk's regrets about not having more children had been 'very powerful', although she said the sentiment was not the deciding factor. 'I think I had already started to open my mind to the possibility,' she explained.