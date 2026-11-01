A 15-year-old Florida girl was arrested at school after typing 'how to kill the president' on a monitored school account just hours before Donald Trump was due to arrive in Daytona Beach.

The message, which she followed with 'im just kidding,' triggered an alert from Gaggle, an AI-powered student safety platform, prompting school officials and police to intervene.

According to a report from WESH 2 News, the teenager was taken into custody at Mainland High School and faces charges including making a written or electronic threat to kill.

How a School Safety System Flagged the Message

The incident was reportedly triggered by a school-managed Microsoft OneDrive account monitored by Gaggle, a service designed to identify potentially dangerous student behaviour and notify school officials.

The software reportedly flagged the teenager's activity and alerted several members of the school's faculty, staff and law enforcement agencies.

Such monitoring systems can identify language associated with violence, self-harm or potential threats. When a message refers to killing a sitting president, authorities may consider it a security concern requiring further assessment, even if the writer subsequently claims it was a joke.

The timing also became an important factor in the police assessment. According to the arrest affidavit cited by WESH 2 News, the officer noted that Trump's planned visit to Daytona Beach was already publicly known. The affidavit argued that adding 'im just kidding' did not necessarily remove the concern raised by the original statement.

However, the available report does not establish that the teenager had a genuine plan to harm the president, nor does it confirm that she had access to the president or any specific means of carrying out an attack.

School Arrest Turned Physical Struggle

The school resource officer responded to Mainland High at around 11am on Friday after the principal received the Gaggle alert.

According to the affidavit, the officer attempted to detain the teenager, but she allegedly tried to leave the office and resisted being handcuffed by kicking and swinging her arms.

The officer reportedly used a physical restraint to bring her to the floor. During the struggle, the officer's department-issued Taser became detached from its holder, leaving the officer unable to use the equipment. A school guardian subsequently assisted in restraining the teenager.

She was eventually handcuffed and taken to the Family Resource Center, according to police.

The charges listed in the affidavit include making a written or electronic threat to kill, depriving a police officer of the means to protect or communicate, and resisting an officer without violence.

When Online Words Trigger a Security Response

The case raises questions about how authorities distinguish between an alarming statement and a credible threat. A reference to violence against a public official can prompt an investigation because authorities must consider its context, timing and surrounding circumstances.

However, an automated alert is not proof that someone intends to commit a crime. It serves as a warning that may require human assessment and further investigation.

In this case, the school monitoring system brought the message to authorities' attention, while the planned presidential visit added urgency to the response. The supplied report does not indicate that the teenager was found to have an operational plan or that a direct threat against Trump had been independently established.

The case also shows how online activity on school-managed accounts can have real-world consequences, particularly when messages involve threats against high-profile public figures.