A 21-year-old Florida woman was arrested on Thursday, 29 October 2026, after allegedly threatening to shoot President Donald Trump during his Daytona Beach rally.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Allison Albro, whose social media post prompted an investigation involving federal and local law enforcement.

The arrest followed an Instagram post published on Thursday, a day before Trump's scheduled appearance at the Ocean Center.

Investigators said Albro subsequently claimed she was joking and had no access to a firearm. Nevertheless, authorities filed criminal charges against her.

BREAKING: Allison Albro was arrested in Florida after she allegedly posted a selfie threatening to ASS*SSINATE President Trump at his Daytona Beach rally.FAFO https://t.co/xkWftZULoq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2026

Donald Trump Shooting Threat Prompts Secret Service Investigation

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, Albro posted a photograph of herself accompanied by a message threatening the president.

The post allegedly stated, 'Going to the trump rally in my city tmr so I can shoot him with my glock! wish me luck guys!!'

The FBI alerted local authorities to the message, prompting investigators to identify the account holder.

Members of the sheriff's domestic security unit and the US Secret Service subsequently visited Albro's Daytona Beach residence.

During questioning, Albro reportedly acknowledged publishing the message but insisted she had no intention of harming Trump.

She also told investigators she did not own a Glock or have access to another firearm.

According to local reporting citing investigators, a consensual search of her residence found no firearms, ammunition or related accessories.

Florida Sheriff Warns Against Threatening Donald Trump as a 'Joke'

Despite Albro's explanation, authorities arrested her on charges of making written threats to kill and unlawfully using a communications device.

Sheriff Chitwood rejected the suggestion that describing such a statement as a joke made it acceptable.

'I would strongly advise anyone else thinking of posting a 'joke' along these lines to think twice,' he wrote on Facebook.

He also emphasised the importance of coordination between local and federal authorities ahead of the presidential visit.

'We are not going to tolerate threats to assassinate the president,' Chitwood said.

The sheriff's comments reflected the seriousness with which investigators approached the message, regardless of Albro's stated intentions.

However, the charges remain allegations. Albro has not been convicted, and authorities have not established that she possessed a weapon or attempted to attack the president.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed evidence of a broader assassination plot.

Donald Trump Rally Security Tightened Ahead of Daytona Beach Visit

Trump was scheduled to address supporters at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach at 7pm on Friday.

The event formed part of his political appearances ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

Local authorities had already announced heightened security arrangements and traffic restrictions surrounding the presidential visit.

Chitwood said the sheriff's office would continue coordinating with the Secret Service, FBI and other agencies to protect attendees and the surrounding community.

The investigation involved the sheriff's domestic security personnel, federal agents and the Volusia Crime Center.

Albro was taken into custody before the scheduled rally. The outcome of the criminal proceedings remains pending.