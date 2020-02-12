Despite being preemptively revealed ahead of the Unpacked 2020 debut, the Galaxy Z Flip still continues to intrigue consumers. Before 2019 ended, Motorola stirred up the smartphone industry with the news of a revamped classic handset. The updated Razr was the first foldable model that featured a clamshell design and a mechanical solution to the durability of the flexible display. Now, Samsung just officially unveiled its second foldable device that promises something even better than what the Lenovo-owned sub-brand brought to the table – Ultra Thin Glass.

Even though the final retail model leaked before its intended schedule, Samsung managed to keep the technical specifications under wraps. Supply chain rumours hinted at many things but were unable to provide evidence to back up the claims. However, it appears that they got one thing right, which is the use of an innovative type of material to protect the most sensitive component of the assembly.

The flexible 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED touchscreen of the Galaxy Z Flip features a 22:9 aspect ratio. It means that when fully extended, the display stretches longer than conventional handset models. GSMArena confirms that a layer of Ultra Thin Glass replaces the Polyimide (PI) substrate used by the Galaxy Fold.

Journalists who were able to get a hands-on experience with the new foldable state that the surface definitely feels different than plastic. Thus, Samsung might have found an alternative which is more durable than before.

Next is the 1.1-inch Super AMOLED secondary display which can show notifications and even function as a viewfinder to take selfies with the main cameras. The exterior of the clamshell foldable is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 while the metal frame features a volume rocker and a power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner.

Meanwhile, the hinge mechanism allows users to lock the upper section in various angles. When it is at 90 degrees, the interface adapts to allow for multitasking. The 10-megapixel secondary camera is set under a hole-punch cutout. As for the main imaging sensors, it relies on a 12-megapixel main with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide unit for its dual-camera module. The device uses a Qualcomm 855+ chipset with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip boasts AKG-tuned stereo speakers for outstanding audio quality. Powering the mobile phone is a 3,300 mAh battery with support for wireless charging. It runs on Android 10 out of the box and ships on Friday. The retail price is set at $1,380 with three colourways available: Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold.