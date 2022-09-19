Samsung teamed up with China Telecom to launch the Samsung W22 in 2021. This luxurious version of last year's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is exclusively available for purchase for Chinese consumers.

China Telecom is reportedly preparing to start selling the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4. However, these Samsung foldable phones are tipped to arrive in the country as fully customised rebrands.

According to a reliable leaker, the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Z Flip 4 will launch under the company's W-series. The Galaxy Fold 3 debuted as a W=series smartphone last year.

Moreover, these variants will likely boast exclusive features and a whopping £2,000+ price tag. The word on the street is that China Telecom will release a new foldable phone via its carrier store in the coming days.

These foldable devices have the same specs as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. However, they are likely to undergo a complete overhaul. They could sport an all-new design and carry different monikers.

Noted leakster Ice Universe has shared proof of what looks like a Galaxy W22 successor. Also, a W23 Flip, which will be allegedly based on the Galaxy Flip 4, could be in the offing. The Samsung W23 could be a replica of its predecessor but pack the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

Also, the W23 and the other clamshell offering could get new rear panel finishes. For instance, Samsung could use more gold hinges for these models. Also, the China Telecom logo on the back could be red this time.

There is a possibility that the larger model will feature a gold camera bump. The W22 5G will set you back 16,999 yuan (about £2127.6). However, the Samsung W23 and W23 Flip could carry steeper price tags. More details about the upcoming W-series foldable phones will likely surface online soon.

In the meantime, the Samsung W23 has passed through the TENAA website with some key specs. First off, the TENAA listing confirms the presence of five cameras.

Now, the W23 could come with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera. Also, it might house a 12MP ultra-wide and a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The listing also hints at a 4320mAh battery and 5G connectivity support.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the W23 will get a 10MP front-mounted sensor and a 4MP under-display unit. The teaser poster shared by Ice Universe suggests the Samsung W23 will launch alongside the W23 Flip, which could be a fully customised Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The two devices will likely feature a rear-mounted logo, "Heart to the world." Since the W23 has arrived on the TENAA certification website, it could be on the verge of going official. However, nothing is set in stone yet. So, take these speculations with a grain of salt.