What began as a routine transatlantic flight turned into chaos aboard Lufthansa Flight 431 when two teenage boys were stabbed mid-air by a fellow passenger.

The flight, travelling from Chicago to Frankfurt on Saturday, was forced to make an emergency diversion to Boston Logan International Airport after the violent incident.

A Disturbing Sequence of Events

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed in a statement that 28-year-old Indian national Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli has been identified as the suspect. According to federal court filings, he allegedly attacked two 17-year-old passengers with a metal fork shortly after the in-flight meal service.

One of the victims was reportedly sleeping lightly in his seat when he woke to find the man standing over him before being stabbed in the shoulder. Moments later, the attacker allegedly lunged at the second teen, striking him in the back of the head. The second victim sustained a cut to the back of his head.

Court documents say the violence did not end there. After the stabbings, Usiripalli's behaviour became increasingly erratic.

When crew members tried to intervene, he mimicked shooting himself. 'He allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger,' the news release stated.

Usiripalli then turned to a female passenger on his left and slapped her, before attempting to hit a flight crew member, according to the report.

As pilots coordinated with air traffic control to divert to Boston, the cabin crew managed to subdue him. When the plane landed, law-enforcement officers boarded and arrested him without further incident.

The remainder of the flight was cancelled, and the families of both teenagers were informed shortly after touchdown.

🚨 Indian man charged with allegedly stabbing two minor victims with a metal fork while on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany.https://t.co/VIGfyP9pzi — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) October 27, 2025

What We Know About the Suspect

Authorities confirmed that Usiripalli had been living in the United States on a student visa that has since expired. He was most recently enrolled in a master's programme in biblical studies, though few details about his background have been released.

Officials have not disclosed a possible motive for the attack, and investigators say there is no evidence it was premeditated or linked to terrorism. His mental health and recent activities are being reviewed as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Usiripalli faces one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft. The federal charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 (£187,000). He is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

US Agencies Take Charge

The case is being handled jointly by the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts and the Boston Division of the FBI, with support from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

Officials emphasised that the allegations remain unproven and that the suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Air Safety Concerns Resurface

While mid-air assaults are rare, the incident has renewed concern over in-flight safety and mental-health awareness.

Aviation experts note that although commercial aircraft are designed and staffed to handle emergencies, sudden violence can challenge even the most experienced crews.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), airlines reported more than 1,200 cases of unruly passengers in 2024, underscoring the risks faced by flight attendants and passengers alike.