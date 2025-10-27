The silence surrounding the mysterious death of Chinese actor Yu Menglong, which has captivated global attention, has reportedly been broken. In the void left by unanswered questions and official narratives, a spiritual mentor in Taiwan claims the actor's spirit has reached out to her directly.

This mentor alleges that Yu Menglong's spirit is not resting; instead, he has a final, desperate message for the world—one that exposes the 'hidden evil' he claims orchestrated his death—a message he is 'willing to shed my blood to awaken.'

This account, detailed in a series of three spiritual encounters, chronicles the actor's reflections on the cruelty he endured, his thoughts on justice, and an urgent plea for humanity to awaken from its moral indifference.

The 'Whispers' That Revealed Yu Menglong's Message

The claims were publicised on 21 October by a YouTube blogger known as 'Whispers from the Galaxy of Fairies.' She stated in a video that Yu Menglong's spirit first made contact in the early morning of 17 October.

According to her, Yu's spirit was struggling, explaining that he had tried to contact multiple people but found that 'each could only perceive fragments of his message.' He therefore asked her to consolidate and share one crucial part with the public.

The blogger, who had never met the actor, said she first sensed his presence unexpectedly on 23 September. On that day, she read an article describing how Chinese authorities had callously destroyed the flowers and tributes left by mourning fans outside the building where Yu was believed to have died.

She reported experiencing a 'strange energy' at that moment, which she interpreted as a sign of profound turmoil, not just within China's entertainment industry but within 'the collapsing forces of negativity on Earth'—the very 'hidden evil' the spirit wanted to expose.

'Why Must You Be So Cruel?': The Full Message From Yu Menglong

The blogger then relayed the full message she claims to have received from the late actor's spirit. This message is the core of the alleged exposure, detailing the 'hidden evil' he confronted:

Why is the world like this? Why must you be so cruel? We could all live as decent people—why take pleasure in hurting others? For a moment of amusement, you ignore others' feelings, dignity, even their lives. Why me? Yet I am willing to use my blood to awaken everyone, to confront this injustice. It should no longer be hidden by those who control everything. I came to this world with a mission, but I still cannot accept how they treat human life as worthless. This world must awaken—to resist evil. Only through unity can we bring down those who built false altars for themselves. People must see their true nature and stop tolerating them, for indulgence only makes them bolder. If everyone changes their mindset even slightly, their evil will be exposed under sunlight. It's not just about me. Every person they have persecuted deserves respect, vindication, and comfort. You don't have to stand in front, but you must know—and everyone must know—their evil.

This message of 'cruelty' and 'injustice' took on a far darker meaning as harrowing new allegations surfaced online. Reports, now central to the case, claim the actor's demise followed a brutal episode of torture, which was allegedly captured on video and circulated on the 'dark web' for a steep price. This allegation of a 'hidden' crime aligns directly with the spirit's plea to 'expose their evil.'

A 'Soul Blueprint': Understanding Yu Menglong's Spiritual Journey

To provide context for these claims, the blogger explained her spiritual framework. When a person dies, she said, the soul typically lingers near the place of death for one to three days. After this, it enters the 'astral realm', a non-physical space where the spirit gradually regains clarity, processes its trauma, and begins to review its life experiences.

According to this framework, by successfully delivering its message and exposing the 'hidden evil,' Yu's spirit was able to complete its mission. This act of 'awakening' was the final step needed for the spirit to process its trauma and finally 'move on' from the astral realm.

The blogger, who had been reading numerous reports about the case, stated she was deeply moved by what she termed Yu Menglong's 'sacrifice to awaken humanity.'

She suggested that while the actor may have initially struggled to accept his horrific fate—allegedly at the hands of these 'hidden' forces—he would eventually come to understand his journey as part of a 'soul blueprint'—a preordained path designed for his spirit's own enlightenment and for the benefit of others.

Yu Menglong and the Call for a Moral Awakening

The video's comment section resonated deeply with this spiritual interpretation. Many viewers expressed admiration and shared their own emotional responses to the actor's death.

'When this happened, I received the same message', one user wrote. 'Yu Menglong's soul chose to use his suffering to awaken humanity, expose hidden darkness, and call people to defend justice, conscience, and love'.

Another commenter echoed this sentiment: 'He took on a mission of immense difficulty. Yu Menglong is a child of light—a kind spirit filled with courage. May he rest peacefully in the heavenly realm.' This idea that he is now 'at peace' reinforces the spiritualist's claim that his soul has 'moved on' after its message was delivered.

This narrative of a spiritual mission has inspired tangible, real-world action. One user claimed that some of Yu Menglong's supporters, reportedly with his mother's consent, had formally registered his withdrawal from the Chinese Communist Party and its affiliated youth organisations on the Global Tuidang ('Quit the CCP') website.

The commenter added that 'because Yu's experience has helped many others recognize the Party's nature and renounce their memberships, his soul will receive great blessings.' This act is seen by supporters as a direct confrontation with the 'hidden evil' that the spirit's message exposed.

For his many admirers, the young actor's story has transcended its tragic origins. His death, and the persistent effort to uncover the truth, has become a symbol of a collective moral reckoning. Though these spiritual messages remain unverifiable, they continue to circulate widely, offering hope to those who see his story as a catalyst for profound change.

'He did not die in vain', one viewer concluded. 'Through his pain, he reminded us that conscience is the light no darkness can extinguish'.

The physical voice of Yu Menglong has been silenced, but a spiritual one—whether literal or symbolic—is now echoing across the globe. His story has evolved from a dark mystery into a powerful symbol of moral awakening.

As these messages of courage and conscience circulate, the call to action is clear: do not let his 'sacrifice' be in vain. Reflect on the call to 'awaken' and join the growing demand for truth and justice against the 'hidden evil' his spirit allegedly exposed.