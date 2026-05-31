For thousands of immigrants already navigating America's lengthy and often stressful green card system, last week's policy announcement felt like a sudden jolt. A new memo from US Citizenship and Immigration Services appeared to suggest many applicants would need to leave the United States and wait abroad while permanent residency requests were reviewed.

Families worried about being separated, immigration lawyers warned of legal confusion and businesses began asking what it could mean for workers already living legally in the country.

Green Card Memo Concerns

The confusion began after USCIS released a policy directive on May 22 that appeared to suggest immigrants living temporarily in the United States could be required to return to their home countries before receiving permanent residency.

Immigration lawyers immediately raised concerns that people who had legally lived and worked in America for years could suddenly be pushed into uncertain territory. For spouses of US citizens, long-term visa holders and families already dealing with immigration backlogs, the idea of being told to leave the country while waiting for approval felt overwhelming.

Employers also watched closely. A sudden departure requirement for skilled workers could have created disruption for businesses already relying on employees waiting for permanent residency approval.

The early wording also sparked wider criticism from immigration advocates, who argued the policy sounded very different from the process foreign nationals have followed for decades while applying through adjustment of status inside the United States.

What DHS Clarified After The Backlash

The Department of Homeland Security moved to calm the growing concerns on Friday, saying the earlier USCIS announcement was not a blanket rule.

Officials said immigration officers have long had discretion to review each application individually and decide whether someone should complete the process from within the United States or abroad.

A DHS spokesperson described the update as a reminder of authority officers already had and stressed there had been no broad shift in immigration policy.

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That clarification means most applicants seeking green cards are still expected to remain in the United States while cases are reviewed. The decision may still depend on individual circumstances, but DHS made clear the government is not automatically requiring immigrants to leave America before approval.

Officials also indicated that visa overstays or other immigration concerns may still affect some cases, although the department has not publicly outlined every situation where an applicant could be asked to leave.

The Green Card Numbers

The scale of the issue explains why last week's memo drew such a strong response. In 2024, the United States issued nearly 1.4 million green cards. A large share came through adjustment of status inside the country, including:

• Around 820,000 green cards approved for immigrants already living in the US

• Spouses of American citizens applying for permanent residency

• Temporary visa holders waiting through long backlogs

• Refugees and asylum seekers building lives in the country

• Skilled workers including doctors, engineers and researchers

For decades, this route has been central to legal immigration. Critics argued that forcing applicants abroad could disrupt households, create longer delays and place fresh pressure on an already overloaded immigration system.

That concern was echoed by Representative Ami Bera, who criticised the earlier announcement and said legal immigrants contribute through innovation, work and tax revenue while strengthening communities across the country.

Lawyers Are Still Watching Closely

The department has clarified that most people can remain in the United States, but immigration officers still retain discretion and officials have not published detailed guidance explaining how every case will be handled.

That leaves applicants in a familiar position. They have reassurance, but not complete certainty. For now, the answer to the question worrying many immigrant families appears clearer than it did days ago.

Do immigrants need to leave the US to obtain green cards? For most applicants, no.

The Department of Homeland Security says permanent residency can still be processed from inside the country in the majority of cases. But because immigration officers continue deciding individual applications on a case-by-case basis, some families are still waiting to see how that guidance works in real life.

After a week of confusion and anxiety, Washington has offered reassurance. But for many immigrants already caught in a slow and complex system, reassurance alone may not feel like the final word just yet.