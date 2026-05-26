The Trump administration has shifted its focus towards tighter legal immigration rules across the United States, unveiling a major new policy on Friday that will force most green card applicants to leave the country while their cases are processed, even if that means long separations from family members.

The move comes after internal polling reportedly showed that President Donald Trump's high profile crackdown on illegal immigration in cities such as Chicago and Minneapolis was politically unpopular.

The shift follows a bruising year in which federal immigration agents were sent into Democratic led cities and confronted not only undocumented migrants but also growing public anger. In Minneapolis, resentment surged after the deaths of two American citizens who were protesting the federal immigration crackdown, prompting the White House to scale back enforcement there.

Legal Immigration Comes Under Pressure

At the centre of the latest pivot is the green card system. Green cards give lawful permanent residence to people already vetted by US authorities and on a path to citizenship. Until now, many applicants were allowed to stay in the country while their paperwork moved through the system, but under the new Department of Homeland Security directive most will have to leave the US and wait abroad, often for months or even years, before getting a decision.

Immigration lawyers say they were caught off guard. The rule targets a process that had long been treated as bureaucratic and politically low key, and law firms and advocacy groups spent the weekend warning clients they may have to choose between career stability in the US and staying close to spouses or children.

The Trump administration on Friday announced a sweeping policy designed to make it harder for immigrants already in the U.S. to get permanent residency, or a green card.



Officials said they would eliminate the option for many immigrants seeking a green card to complete the… pic.twitter.com/4l6r4aMIsX — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 23, 2026

The green card change sits alongside a wider wave of restrictions. The Trump administration has ordered broad travel limits affecting immigrants from more than 35 countries, paused a longstanding diversity lottery that offered more than 50,000 visas, halted long term immigrant visas from 75 countries and frozen immigration applications from people already in the US who are from restricted countries, even when they are seeking only temporary status.

The administration has also been developing a separate policy that would make it harder for would be immigrants who might one day need public assistance to secure green cards, according to previous reporting. The result is a denser web of barriers affecting students, workers and families who had followed the rules.

White House Defence

For officials close to Trump, this is not a contradiction but a coherent approach. David J. Bier, director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, said the distinction between legal and illegal migration was always thinner than it appeared. 'They do not see their legal immigration agenda as being separate and apart from their illegal immigration agenda,' he said. 'The legal immigration agenda is an extension of their illegal immigration agenda.'

This is a MASSIVE change in policy and LONG OVERDUE to protect America.



President Trump is demanding thta all noncitizens leave the country if they're applying for a green card.



Translation: You can't skip the line and wait for your application to be processed while sitting… pic.twitter.com/tGbn1orWfw — Mike Netter (@nettermike) May 26, 2026

The White House insists the President is simply doing what voters asked him to do. Abigail Jackson, a spokeswoman, said Trump remained focused on protecting American workers and securing the border, and argued that the travel bans and visa restrictions were aimed at countries with unstable governments. 'It also includes ensuring Americans have access to good paying jobs at home, and also stopping aliens from exploiting and abusing our immigration system,' she said, calling it 'the common sense agenda that the American people elected him to enact.'

That defence sits awkwardly with Trump's earlier comments on legal immigration. In his 2019 State of the Union address, he praised those who follow the rules, saying, 'Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways,' before adding, 'I want people to come into our country in the largest numbers ever. But they have to come in legally.'

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During the 2024 presidential campaign, he went further in an interview with a popular tech podcast, saying he favoured automatically granting green cards to graduates of US colleges, including junior colleges. Those remarks went beyond existing law and suggested a far more open attitude to high skilled legal migrants than the policies now being rolled out.

In office, however, the administration has systematically narrowed the routes available to people hoping to stay or enter legally, while also suspending asylum protections for those entering without authorisation and pursuing mass deportations of undocumented migrants already in the country. For critics who long suspected that the focus on 'illegal' immigration was a smokescreen, the new green card rule looks like confirmation.

Amanda Baran, a former Department of Homeland Security official under Joe Biden who worked on legal immigration issues, said: 'The focus on "illegal" immigration was a lie meant to distract from their true goal of reducing immigration of all kinds, and we are now watching that vision become reality.'

Political Risk Ahead

The political gamble is obvious. Polling has consistently shown that Americans are wary of unlawful border crossings but broadly positive about legal immigration in principle. Mark Krikorian, who runs the Centre for Immigration Studies, said Americans support legal immigration in a general sense, but argued the system is so flawed that voters may back efforts to 'fix loopholes and root out fraud.'

An Associated Press and NORC poll from last September suggested that nearly 60 per cent of Americans believed legal immigrants were a major benefit to the US economy, while about half said they brought specialised skills to American companies. Whether that goodwill survives a policy that sends lawful residents abroad and separates families, potentially for years, is now the question hanging over Trump's latest turn on immigration.